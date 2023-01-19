Newsweek Names Tabula Rasa HealthCare Among America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, was named among America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity by Newsweek.

"At TRHC, we are committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion and this recognition by Newsweek underscores that commitment," said Brian Adams, President and Interim CEO of TRHC. "We are proud to make diversity a priority and to empower team members to work collaboratively to foster inclusion."

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights, a market data research firm, compiled the list through an anonymous, independent study evaluating more than 350,000 company reviews from people at companies with at least 1,000 employees in the U.S. The full list, published by Newsweek, features 1,000 companies from various economic sectors and industries.

In addition to being named among America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity, TRHC was recently recognized for diversity on its Board of Directors. In October 2022, TRHC was honored as a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women, which recognized 35 of the top 100 public companies in the Philadelphia region for having 30% or more women on their respective boards.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combating medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit tabularasahealthcare.com .

