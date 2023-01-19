Onspring Achieves FedRAMP In Process Designation to Deliver Future GRC Efficiencies to Federal Agencies

Onspring GovCloud delivers no-code, cloud-based GRC software in a FedRAMP environment to create process and reporting efficiencies that reduce organizational risk.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onspring, a no-code, cloud-based GRC software, announced the company achieved the FedRAMP In Process designation for Onspring GovCloud , a key milestone in the process of receiving FedRAMP Authorization.

Onspring Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Onspring) (PRNewswire)

As part of a recent modernization effort, federal agencies are adopting secure, cloud-based software to support their growing need for agility, efficiency, and time savings. With few FedRAMP Authorized cloud GRC software options available, Onspring expects the entrance of Onspring GovCloud to be well received.

Onspring GovCloud will provide the fastest-performing cloud-based GRC software in a FedRAMP Authorized environment. With the FedRAMP In Process designation, federal agencies and any organization necessitating a FedRAMP Authorized GRC software can now begin solicitations with Onspring.

Onspring customer Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is sponsoring Onspring GovCloud through the next milestone to become FedRAMP Authorized. "We chose Onspring GovCloud because of its ability to map and report on controls with real-time compliance tracking of 'NERC-CIP' standards in a FedRAMP Authorized environment," said David Abdalla , Sr. Program Manager, Tennessee Valley Authority . For TVA, using Onspring GovCloud to manage NERC compliance prevents costly penalties that can skyrocket to $1M per day per violation if not wholly and quickly resolved.

"For more than 10 years, Onspring has successfully served the commercial markets' needs and is now ready to help federal agencies safely automate their complex governance, risk, and compliance programs in the cloud," Nichole Windholz , CISSP, CISM, PMP, Onspring Director of Cybersecurity.

Commercially, Onspring ranks as the #1 GRC software in the InfoTech Research Group leader quadrant three years in a row, maintains 5-star customer reviews on G2 Crowd and Capterra software review sites and has been consecutively recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Kansas City . It has also been a Trust Award finalist in Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery. To learn more about Onspring software and GRC products, visit Onspring's website .

About Onspring

Onspring is a no-code, cloud-based GRC software that connects data and teams to improve business intelligence, governance, alignment, and resilience. When people are empowered to create their own workflows, processes, and reporting, teams are more productive, and GRC programs are more effective. With over 550,000 users around the globe, Onspring's software helps every industry and federal agency better track and manage GRC programs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Onspring