Sesame Place San Diego to Make a Big Splash in 2023 with Two New Attractions

Sesame Place San Diego announces the first major additions to the park since its opening in March 2022

The entire family will splash and play at the ALL-NEW Count's Splash Castle, a multi-level water-play attraction with 111 play elements

An ALL-NEW Sesame Street character dining experience with the opening of the Sunny Day Café

Both new attractions are set to open in Summer 2023 for guests to enjoy during the warmer months

The best way to enjoy the ALL-NEW attractions is with a 2023 Season Pass

SAN DIEGO , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Place® San Diego, the only theme park on the West Coast based entirely on the award-winning show Sesame Street, will be adding two ALL-NEW attractions in 2023. The Count's Splash Castle is an ALL-NEW, multi-level water-play attraction and Sunny Day Café is an ALL-NEW, all-day character dining location where guests can enjoy a variety of meals and one-of-a-kind experience with their favorite furry friends. In addition to the exciting new attractions at the park in 2023, guests can enjoy whirling rides, splashy water slides, exciting shows, parades, the interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood, and visits with everyone's favorite furry friends.

Sesame Place San Diego Logo (PRNewsfoto/SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES IMAGES HERE

Splash, Play, and Eat

The ALL-NEW Count's Splash Castle, is a multi-level, interactive water-play attraction that features 111 play elements, including two giant tipping buckets that dump over 1,300 gallons of water combined. There are three exciting water slides, plus soakers, flow pipes, hose jets, spray jets, water shooters, water curtains, tipping troughs, spinning and sliding buckets, and much more! The ALL-NEW Count's Splash Castle replaces the former splash area and is double the size of the previous attraction. The ALL-NEW Count's Splash Castle will be bigger and splashier than ever before!

At the ALL-NEW Sunny Day Café, guests can join their favorite furry friends for a dining adventure the whole family will love! The new indoor and air conditioned 5,000 square foot building is where families will make precious memories and enjoy delicious family-friendly buffet-style meals! Throughout the year, there will be special event opportunities and dine activities every season, including Dine with Elmo & Friends. The new café will seat up to 160 guests and at each meal, and Sesame Street characters will join diners for an immersive experience with singing, dancing, and photo opportunities.

Sesame Place offers multiple food locations for quick bites with a delicious variety of entrée options and sweet treats. New in 2023, guests can also grab snacks and beverages at the ALL-NEW Big Bird's Beach Bites location near Big Bird's Beach. For added convenience, mobile ordering for select restaurants is available through the Sesame Place app.

"Going into the new year, we're very excited to offer our guests and Season Pass Members more reasons to visit the park throughout the year. Between our new attractions, increased dining options and 2023 event lineup that will be all-new to our guests, we look forward to an amazing year," said Jim Lake, Sesame Place Park President. "We're constantly adding new activities and events to enhance the guest experience. We're increasing the number of opportunities to interact with their favorite characters and with the expansion of our dining options, plus our mobile ordering, our guests will be able to enjoy more convenience throughout their days at the park."

Year-Round Fun at Sesame Place San Diego

Sesame Place offers 18 Sesame Street-themed rides– from a child's first roller coaster ride on Super Grover's Box Car Derby to the colorful Sunny Day Carousel to an imaginary trip to outer space on Elmo's Rockin' Rockets, the rides at Sesame Place are designed with the whole family in mind. Popular water attractions including Big Bird's Beach, Elmo's Silly Sand Slides, Honker Dinger Dash and more will reopen in spring 2023 for splashy family fun!

In addition to rides, the park features an engaging musical play area, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood complete with the iconic 123 Stoop, daily live character shows, an award-winning parade, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities and of course, furry friends from Sesame Street. The first half of 2023 will bring all-new events, including Elmo's Eggstravaganza, Elmo's Springtacular and Summer Fun Fest.

The Best Way to Play

The best way to play all year long with unbeatable benefits is with a 2023 Sesame Place Season Pass for a very low-price of $141 or $23.50 per month for only six months. Season Pass Members can enjoy unlimited access to the park with the added benefits of free parking, free friend tickets, discounts on cabanas, Abby's Magic Queue, and Stroller Rentals, exclusive monthly rewards of free friend tickets, and more. Perks vary based on the type of Season Pass purchased. Guests can purchase a 2023 Season Pass and enjoy unlimited visits this year!! For double the fun all year long, add a SeaWorld Annual Pass for only $87 or $7.25 a month, and enjoy both parks every and any day of the year.

Sesame Place San Diego is located at 2052 Entertainment Circle in Chula Vista. The park is open on Saturdays and Sundays plus select additional dates during January and February. For more information and to purchase tickets and Season Passes visit SesamePlaceSanDiego.com . For the most recent updates, fans can follow Sesame Place San Diego on Facebook and @SesamePlaceCa on Instagram.

About Sesame Place San Diego

Sesame Place San Diego is the only theme park on the West Coast based entirely on the award-winning show, Sesame Street. Conveniently located just 20 minutes from San Diego and 2.5 hours from Los Angeles, this 17-acre theme park is perfect for families with kids of all ages and has been designated as a Certified Autism Center. The new theme park features 18 Sesame Street-themed rides and exciting water attractions, a family-friendly rollercoaster and a 500,000-gallon wave pool – one of the largest in Southern California. The park also features an engaging musical play area, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood complete with the iconic 123 Stoop, daily live character shows, an award-winning parade, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities and of course, everyone's favorite furry friends. Celebrate family-friendly events all year long at Sesame Place, including Elmo's Eggstravaganza, Elmo's Springtacular, Summer Fun Fest, The Count's Halloween Spooktacular and A Very Furry Christmas.

Media Contacts

Sesame Place San Diego

Spc.pr@SesamePlace.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sesame Place