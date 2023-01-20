InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Positioning Device for Falls (LBT-454)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife has a history of falling and I thought there should be a positioning device to assist her," said an inventor, from Hanover, Pa., "so I invented MARTIN'S HANDICAP LIFT. My design would elevate the individual to chair height to allow them to recover and stand up by themselves or with assistance."

The patent-pending invention provides a device to safely elevate an individual who has fallen. In doing so, it prevents the individual from being stranded on the floor. As a result, it could reduce the risk of injury and it increases comfort and safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for elderly individuals and anyone with various disabilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LBT-454, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

