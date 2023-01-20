Jump-Start Your Health in 2023 - Life Time Kicking Off Spring 60day Challenge on January 28

Whether you're just starting or want to turbocharge your momentum and results, the 60day provides all the tools

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For those looking to get started, or back on track, with their health and wellness goals in 2023, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is launching the Spring 60day Challenge at its athletic country clubs on Saturday, January 28.

The eight-week 60day Challenge includes a session with a Life Time personal trainer, daily workouts, a detailed meal plan, 150+ healthy recipes, guidance from virtual coaches and weekly in-person Saturday sweat sessions. (PRNewswire)

The Life Time 60day provides a supportive community, resources and motivation for anyone looking to turbocharge their health goals. The eight-week challenge includes a session with a Life Time personal trainer, daily workouts, a detailed meal plan, 150+ healthy recipes, guidance from virtual coaches and weekly in-person Saturday sweat sessions. The 60day helps with wellness goals ranging from weight loss and gaining muscle to reducing stress and improving eating habits.

"Taking charge of our health has never been more important, yet getting started can be confusing and overwhelming without the right tools," said Anika Christ, Life Time's Senior Director of Nutrition and Weight Loss. "The Life Time 60day Challenge has helped tens of thousands of people find success for more than 12 years and is a great way to boost your motivation and provide a support system to keep you moving forward toward your goals."

Brad Jones (Frisco, TX), a winner in Life Time's most recent fall 60day is just one of many powerful transformation stories. Jones, a paraplegic who has used a wheelchair for more than 32 years, joined the 60day to lose weight, develop a consistent exercise routine and eat more nutritious meals. Jones quickly latched onto the workouts and became an avid pickleball player at Life Time Frisco. Through it, he lost weight, found a support community at Life Time and now plans to enter his first pickleball tournament.

After each Life Time 60day, participants are invited to submit an essay and photos. Life Time coaches select the top contenders, who receive a prize pack. Winners will be announced on April 22.

Prizes for winners include Life Time membership dues and 10 personal training sessions valued at $2,200, a Saladmaster Classic Cookware Set, a Celsius prize pack and a LifeCafe and Home Chef gift card.

For more information on the 60day and to sign up, visit www.lifetime60day.com.

Adding to Life Time's array of helpful resources, the company has released an easy-to-follow nutrition kit and cookbook called 1-2-12. Designed by Life Time's Registered Dietitians, the 1-2-12 kit comes with a beautiful hardcover Healthy Way of Life cookbook, an all-in-one Life Time protein mix, a glass shaker bottle and two glass meal containers to ensure you're prepared with everything you need to succeed.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

Life Time, Healthy Way of Life (PRNewsfoto/Life Time) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.