Crave InfoTech launches SAP BTP-powered cMaintenance for Intelligent Asset Management

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave InfoTech has launched an all-new SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) powered product for Intelligent Asset Management – cMaintenance. It's a versatile product designed to enable automation, mobility, compliance, and scalability. It also has real-time job assignments, tracking, and approvals – irrespective of being online or offline. It's available cross-platform and helps keep the core clean.

cMaintenance helps maximize the asset lifecycle value with timely scheduled asset inspections, on-floor (RFID or barcode) scanning of assets, parts & instruments, and end-to-end industry-specific Workflows. It further streamlines maintenance processes with intuitive UI/UX for fast adoption and audit-ready data capture (at the source with zero errors).

Crave InfoTech has been a key and long-standing SAP partner for decades. At the center, the company has industry-veteran engineers leveraging SAP and tech to find ideal solutions for asset maintenance and management issues. This focus is at the forefront in their product cMaintenance, which enables automation, compliance, and control to guide enterprises from reactive maintenance systems to predictive maintenance.

Shrikant Nistane, CEO, Crave InfoTech, said, "We have all these insights and knowledge about how the business and industries function. We bring this into our product and turn them into smart intuitive Workflows. No matter to which industry you belong, cMaintenance is ready to deploy for all assets and processes."

"cMaintenance is a great product for regulatory compliance", Manish Meshram, Vice President, Crave InfoTech added, "If you're looking at the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) or the similar regulatory bodies in your country of operation, it's critical to ensure protocol, process, and tech compliance to avoid citations or warnings (especially in the life science or pharmaceutical industry). cMaintenance ensures end-to-end and 100% compliance for all processes, with audit-ready details from the moment of deployment into perpetuity."

About Crave InfoTech

Crave InfoTech is a fast-growing global tech company with deep expertise in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Industry 4.0, Intelligent Enterprise, and Enterprise Mobility enablement with quick-to-deploy Intelligent Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, and Warehouse Management solutions.

