Everlight Solar Clean Energy Scholarship Submissions to Open January 2023

VERONA, Wis., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This January, Everlight Solar will open up submissions for their annual Clean Energy Scholarship. Students who showcase their professional and academic commitment to sustainable energy and clean living can win $5,000 to fund their studies.

Everlight Solar is thrilled to offer support and opportunity to collegiate students who are invested in researching and providing alternative energy solutions. The scholarship was founded in order to encourage future dedication to and interest in renewable energy. By funding young academics, this scholarship program hopes to excite future generations to invest themselves in clean lifestyles and sustainable living. Everlight Solar has partnered with several midwestern universities to bring their vision of a bright and clean future to life.

Students attending one of the following universities are eligible for consideration:

Utah State University

University of Minnesota

Creighton University

University of Wisconsin

As part of the selection process, applicants submit a brief essay describing their involvement in sustainable energy and their commitment to protecting the environment. Two finalists are then hand picked and face off in a basketball shoot out in order to determine the winner. The first student to successfully score five baskets wins the $5,000 prize.

Previous winners come from a number of diverse academic backgrounds, including Chemical Engineering majors, Economics majors and Business majors. They have all worked on or spearheaded a variety of projects dedicated to sustainability, ranging from zero-waste sporting events, to biodegradable plastic alternatives, to campus-wide green living initiatives. Their continued involvement in clean living and sustainable energy distinguished them among many worthy applicants. Ultimately, Everlight Solar was able to reward and recognize their hard work through the Clean Energy Scholarship program.

Eligible applicants can submit an application on Everlight Solar's website here once submissions open.

Applications are also available at each institution's webpage, they can be accessed through the links below:

Utah State University : https://utahstateaggies.com/sb_output.aspx?form=58

University of Minnesota : https://gophersports.com/form/1113

Creighton University : https://gocreighton.com/sb_output.aspx?form=123

University of Wisconsin : https://uwbadgers.com/sb_output.aspx?form=74

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming.

To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

