Dominion DMS to Offer its Core DMS Platform to Dealers at $0/Month

Announcement at NADA Show 2023 represents a game-changing development for the re-imagined VUE platform

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry-disrupting move, Dominion DMS today announced that its VUE Core DMS platform will be offered to franchised automotive dealerships at $0 initially and per month. That is an average savings of $6,500 per month per store.

The slashed pricing was among several developments announced by Dominion DMS at NADA Show 2023, going on through Sunday in Dallas, TX. The re-imagined offering is the most customizable DMS on the market, with infinite flexibility so that dealers choose the vendors they prefer. Dealers can integrate only the applications best suited to their specific needs.

VUE Core DMS includes the modules dealers need—sales, service, parts, accounting, and OEM communications—in an easy-to-learn yet powerful and simple-to-use interface. Dealers customize their system by selecting the third-party applications they want to build the best technology suite for their dealership, with no limitations. Dominion DMS allows applications from any provider to integrate into VUE through its secure, industry-leading APIs.

"Dealers have been asking for a next-generation DMS approach that is as dynamic as their business," said Sharon Kitzman, President of Dominion DMS. "That's why we built VUE to transform the core of the dealership software experience from frustratingly cumbersome to remarkably convenient and cost-effective."

"The new pricing structure, including an unheard-of $0 initial and monthly fee for VUE Core DMS, is unique in our industry," added Kitzman. "With the many challenges they face, we want to give dealers freedom and flexibility to create the custom software solution their business needs."

Other developments included:

Ground-up redesign: The platform has been completely re-imagined for today's most critical dealership needs.

Cloud-native: VUE is the first DMS built in the cloud and leverages the reliable and secure Microsoft Azure architecture.

Bring-your-own-device: VUE Core DMS is an intuitive, web-based solution connecting through laptops, PCs, and tablets without a VPN.

Customizable: Dealers only choose the tools they want, eliminating the need and cost of unnecessary applications.

Dealers visiting NADA Show 2023 may stop by Booth 4255 to get a live demonstration and to be among the first to sign up for the newly re-imagined VUE. Learn more at https://www.dominiondms.com/NADA2023/

Dominion DMS partners with franchised automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. VUE by Dominion DMS is a cloud-native dealer management system that gives dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website, and like us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

