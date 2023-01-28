A Fusion of Sci-Fi and Heavy Industry Innovation, Flagship XCMG Machinery Equipment Features in Sci-Fi Blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II"

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A fusion of sci-fi adventure and heavy industry innovation, a flagship fleet of customized XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) equipment is featured in the China-made sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II" directed by Frant Gwo, which opened in movie theaters on Chinese New Year's Day, and will be released in the countries and regions including North America, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, etc. starting from today.

From the "space elevator" soaring across the earth and sky to the thrilling "air combat," XCMG equipment journeys from behind the scenes to onstage in the prequel to 2019's ''The Wandering Earth", which became one of the highest grossing non-English movies ever. Leveraging its comprehensive product portfolio and solutions in hoisting, earthmoving, road, aerial work, sanitation, safety and emergency rescue, XCMG has provided a wide range of operational and transformable machinery equipment for the UEG (United Earth Government) in the film.

"As China's premier company of industrial design, we came up with several product design proposals in two days after receiving the assignment and selected the best solution with the directors. As you'll see in the film, we achieved ideal results. These dazzling pieces of 'equipment of the future' were not just for cinematic show, they were inspired by our real-life products that are breaking new ground every day," said Zhang Han, the industrial designer from XCMG.

XCMG provided 61 units of equipment of 42 models, more than 400 sets of spare parts and workshop props and 61 sets of 3D models over the course of film production, from scheduling, painting, equipment to personnel, logistics, to on-site execution and more. A total of 319 XCMG staff worked on the project.

One of the most coveted pieces of equipment from the film is the ET120 walking excavator, also known as the "steel mantis." Designed for emergency rescue in complex terrain environments and at disaster-stricken sites, the ET120 can "walk" the plateau mountains, woodlands, ravines, swamps and alpine as if it's on firm earth, while equipped for installing various tools to perform different tasks such as excavation, lifting, logging, fire extinguishing, crushing, grabbing and drilling at altitudes of up to 4,500 meters and temperatures of minus 40 degrees Celsius.

In addition, the film features dozens of innovative technologies that XCMG has developed for applications in extreme conditions, and over a third of the equipment in the film is unmanned and new energy models, including the AGV.

"The 'steel mantis' in the film is the 'transformer' of real life, and as you'll see in the movie, XCMG brings sci-fi to reality through the wonders of our industrial engineering, so I'm very proud of what we have created," said Gwo.

From introducing product technologies from abroad to mastering core technologies of breakthrough significance, XCMG, has established the most cutting-edge R&D through global collaboration to become one of the top three construction manufacturers in the world.

