James Hardie to Showcase New Product Innovations and Celebrate Milestone in Industry Leadership at the NAHB International Builders' Show in Las Vegas

Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection, curated by Joanna Gaines, makes debut at the 2023 International Builders' Show

James Hardie thanks key partners as it celebrates the milestone of helping protect 10 Million Homes across North America

The company will introduce a new line of products and expanded availability of award-winning Hardie™ Architectural Collection

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, is proud to return to the NAHB International Builders' Show in Las Vegas from January 31 to February 2, 2023.

Hardie® Architectural Panel - Sea Grass (PRNewswire)

"As a long-time member of the National Association of Home Builders, we are excited to return to IBS. This annual, highly anticipated event is an opportunity for James Hardie to showcase our newest innovations and demonstrate our leadership and commitment to all segments of the homebuilding industry," said Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie Building Products Inc.

Making its International Builders' Show debut at James Hardie's booth (C4507) will be the Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection. Long-time fans of Hardie® siding, Magnolia Home founders Chip and Joanna Gaines teamed up with James Hardie to offer this exclusive Collection of exterior products. Curated by Joanna Gaines, the Collection features 16 colors of ColorPlus® Technology finishes in a variety of siding styles and textures to help homeowners transform their exterior design with confidence.

"Our collaboration with Magnolia helps ease the most challenging part of the exterior design journey for homeowners. It can take homeowners months to decide on a color, and having a curated collection from the nation's top home design duo makes that decision easier," Sean Gadd said.

At their booth, James Hardie will also thank key partners for continued support over the years as the company celebrates an industry milestone of Hardie® products helping to protect and beautify 10 million homes across North America. The inventor of modern-day fiber cement, James Hardie has been on a mission to create the most beautiful homes possible with its award-winning, nationally recognized products.

For more than three decades, Hardie® products have elevated the North American building products industry and provided homeowners trusted protection, long-lasting beauty, diverse design options, low maintenance, and uncompromising performance. Plus, only Hardie® siding is Engineered for Climate®, to help provide protection against severe weather. The industry leader's 10 Million Homes1 milestone is evidence of the faith that homeowners, contractors, builders, and architects alike place in Hardie® fiber cement technology.

"This milestone represents James Hardie's dedication to customers, contractors, and homeowners who have made our brand the #1 siding brand in North America. We are grateful to our partners around the country who continue to rely on and trust in Hardie® products. With their support, we were able to make our 10 million homes milestone a reality," Gadd said.

Returning to the James Hardie booth at International Builders' Show this year is the award-winning, recently released Hardie™ Architectural Collection. This innovative solution of Hardie® Architectural Panel, Hardie® Artisan Siding and associated Hardie™ Architectural Trim, combines the trusted durability and long-lasting beauty of Hardie® siding with a variety of distinctive textures and architectural details. Hardie® Architectural Panel – Sea Grass, a hit at last year's International Builders' Show, is now available in markets currently selling the Hardie™ Architectural Collection.

This year, James Hardie introduces the Hardie® Artisan Profile series to the Hardie™ Architectural Collection. This addition allows James Hardie to provide a unique tiered offering to homeowners, contractors, architects, and builders to achieve more contemporary and personalized exterior looks for every home style from traditional to ultra-modern.

For more information and the latest from James Hardie, visit booth C4507 at the International Builders' Show and view press kit materials here. To explore products and more, visit jameshardie.com.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,000 employees across operations in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

1 Estimate based on average home size and James Hardie sales data.

