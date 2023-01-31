Aaron Kirman Taps Davis Saadian Group to Lead AKG | Christie's International Real Estate's New Commercial Real Estate Division

This Game-Changing Partnership is Poised to Shake up the Industry and Boost the Success of the Esteemed Luxury Brokerage

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron Kirman of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate , one of the nation's top-performing luxury residential sales brokerages, is thrilled to announce that Davis Saadian, and his impressive team at Davis Saadian Group , have partnered with AKG. Davis will lead the company's new commercial real estate division. Davis, who specializes in the acquisition and disposition of Multifamily Investments & Developments, will be responsible for leading and growing the new division's presence in the market as well as identifying and developing new business opportunities in the commercial real estate sector.

AKG | Christie's International Real Estate Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have Davis and his world-class team join us," said Aaron Kirman, CEO of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate. "This partnership reflects the growing trend towards mixed-use buildings, which will allow us to offer a wider array of investment opportunities to our influential and discerning clientele. This new division also offers countless avenues for growth and expansion, both within the new division and for our company at large."

Davis's move to AKG comes on the heels of a very impressive period of success with his team. They closed over $285 million in sales in 2022, reaching a total career sales volume of over $1.2 billion. They also made a splash with the all-cash, 30-day sale of an 11-property USC Student Housing Portfolio for a record-breaking $28.5 million in Downtown Los Angeles, where Davis represented both the seller and buyer. In addition, Davis also expanded into high-end residential sales with a $33 million listing coming to market in Bel-Air, co-listed with Kirman.

As Davis looks to the future, he and his team are excited to implement strategies that will help diversify AKG's current portfolio, providing a range of potential investment opportunities to clients. They will be focusing on highly specialized, luxurious sales in the exclusive neighborhoods of Bel Air, Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills, Malibu, and Downtown Los Angeles.

"Partnering with Aaron will allow our team to deliver a more robust commercial real estate portfolio to our highly exclusive network of clientele, while also expanding our team into the high-end residential real estate side of the business," said Davis. "As the #1 team in Los Angeles, the sky's the limit, and we are excited to take our business to the next level.

Davis began his real estate career over a decade ago at Marcus &Millichap, where he was consistently recognized as a top producer. Davis's vast experience in commercial real estate as a real estate broker and investor has allowed him to play an active role in the marketing, negotiating, and sales aspects of the industry, and has built a successful platform based on transparency, trust, rapport, and market knowledge.

Each member of Davis's team brings a unique skill set and in-depth knowledge of the commercial and high-end residential real estate markets of Los Angeles. Petra Sebestyen brings 10 years of business operations experience and has worked on transactions at all levels of the marketplace. Damaso Lara, who specializes in high-end residential properties, leverages a seller-focused approach to provide an exciting and valuable experience for all clients. Nicole Sakhai, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Beverly Hills native, is reputed for her scrupulous white-glove approach in working with high net-worth clients. Lara Alnaser is one of LA's expert realtors and brings a wealth of knowledge about West Hollywood and Hollywood Hills, two areas in which she is highly specialized. Davis's team brings an unparalleled edge to the growing commercial real estate and luxury divisions at AKG.

Founded by Aaron Kirman and headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA, AKG | Christie's International Real Estate is one of the nation's top-producing residential sales teams with a total of over $14 billion in luxury real estate sales and over $1.6 billion sold thus far in 2022. Dedicated to infusing innovation and disrupting the traditional real estate sector, AKG | Christie's International Real Estate is consistently ranked among the top 10 producing teams by Wall Street Journal and Real Trends, setting price-per-square-foot records throughout Southern California. To learn more about Aaron Kirman, AKG | Christie's International Real Estate, and Davis, please visit www.akgre.com . Davis can be reached at davis@akgre.com or 310.402.8958.

About AKG | Christie's International Real Estate

Founded by Aaron Kirman and headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA, AKG | Christie's International Real Estate is one of the nation's top-producing residential sales teams with a total of over $14 billion in luxury real estate sales and over $1.6 billion sold thus far in 2022. Dedicated to infusing innovation and disrupting the traditional real estate sector, AKG | Christie's International Real Estate is consistently ranked among the top 10 producing teams by Wall Street Journal and Real Trends, setting price-per-square-foot records throughout Southern California. To learn more about Aaron Kirman and AKG | Christie's International Real Estate, please visit https://akgre.com and follow us on Instagram at @akg.re.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate