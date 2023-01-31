Capillus Launches Science-Backed Hair Wellness Supplement for Men and Women

The natural protein supplement is formulated for optimal healthy hair restoration

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capillus, one of the leaders in hair regrowth and restoration using laser therapy devices, today announced the launch of Nurish, its first line of hair supplements made from Cynatine HNS, a cosmeceutical ingredient derived from natural proteins found in the body. Representing another step in the journey towards a full head of healthy hair, the Nurish supplement is specially formulated to provide the key building blocks your body needs to grow stronger, healthier hair with clinically-proven ingredients.

Capillus launches first hair supplement for men and women (PRNewswire)

"As a premier provider of hair restoration medical devices backed by more than 10 years of market relevance and happy customers, we are very excited to launch a science-backed hair supplement that will help those on their journey to healthier hair growth," said Domingo A. Moreira, chief executive officer of Curallux, LLC, the parent company of Capillus. "As a company we are committed to bringing our customers the best treatment options and technology possible, to help alleviate the stress and embarrassment that many face due to hair loss."

Cynatine HNS, the primary ingredient contained in the Nurish supplement, is a bio-available form of Keratin, the protein that hair and nails are mostly made of. Cynatine HNS is clinically proven to improve hair tensile strength and luster, shine and brightness, as well as assist in growing stronger nails.

In a study by the Scientific World Journal, Cynatine HNS was shown to help boost the delivery of keratine peptides to the body, particularly to the hair and nails. Over the course of the study, participants showed significantly less hair loss and improved hair shininess and brightness.

The use of Nurish supplements in combination with daily treatment of the company's Capillus Cap will improve hair health and strength and promote the growth of new hair for both men and women. Capillus caps help treat hair loss by delivering low-level laser therapy (LLLT) directly to the hair follicles, which is shown to increase cell metabolism yielding thicker hair, and is FDA-cleared for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia.

Nurish by Capillus is available to consumers for purchase through their website as part of a monthly subscription plan. For more information visit www.capillus.com/nurish

About Curallux

Miami-based Curallux is a leading ISO-13485 certified U.S. manufacturer of Capillus® brand photobiomodulating medical devices that are FDA-cleared for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia. Capillus laser therapy is clinically proven with published results. Low-level light therapy (LLLT) was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2007 for the treatment of mild to moderate male pattern hair loss via a laser comb device designed to regrow hair. The emergence of the Capillus laser therapy cap has revolutionized the use of laser therapy for treatment of hair loss by making laser therapy more accessible and easier to use in order to create the most practical application in hair restoration.

