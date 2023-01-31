Guyana Signs Intelligent Process Automation Contract, Choosing Decisions to Transform Building Permit Applications

Decisions platform will help fulfill the unprecedented growth and investment in Guyana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guyana's Ministry of Housing and Water signed a $202.9 million contract with Global Services Inc. to implement a unified, custom technology solution with the Decisions Intelligent Process Automation platform. The custom application will empower Guyana's Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) to streamline the collection, review, and approval of development permits. The system is expected to go live as soon as June 2023.

Decisions is a leading provider of BPM/Workflow/Rule Technology headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia. (PRNewsfoto/Decisions) (PRNewswire)

The Decisions platform will develop a fully transparent process, capable of producing immediate results.

The Decisions automation platform will eliminate the hassle and inconsistencies found in manual application processes. With an integrated interface, the CH&PA will digitally manage submitted applications, track an application's status, and enforce pre-determined deadlines throughout the entire process. This solution replaces a system of paper applications and subjective, human review. Employing workflow to automatically review and approve webform applications will result in faster response times, increased departmental efficiency, and transparent business transactions.

"With our platform, we can build the precise processes Guyana needs to enhance their operations, and more importantly support changes to those processes as the country's needs evolve" said Heath Oderman, Co-founder and CTO for Decisions. "During this time of unprecedented growth and investment in Guyana, our ability to integrate with Guyana's pre-existing systems will elevate a currently manual process to a transparent workflow, capable of producing immediate results. This solution will revolutionize the CH&PA's operational capacity and improve the entire stakeholder experience."

In addition to streamlining the application process, offering a secure, single-entry point for all applications will establish clear standardization practices for the CH&PA's permit approval process. This commitment to security and regulated procedures promotes transparency and accountability between the Guyanese government and the general public.

The Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues stated, "For many years, you have heard the government speak about reducing bureaucracy, reducing the 'red tape', and making it easy for people to do business in Guyana. This is a demonstration of that commitment. This IT platform, followed by the legislation that will be passed and made law, will allow for a single window for planning and building permits."

The Decisions platform is expected to accept applications as early as June 2023. A hybrid system will be utilized in the initial deployment stages, and gradually transition to embrace the full, electronic solution. This project is the intended foundation for intelligent process automation to be applied to future projects across Guyana's other federal agencies.

About Decisions

With the Decisions no-code automation platform you can fix the customer experience, modernize legacy systems, ensure regulatory compliance, and automate anything in your business. We help people who know what to do, get it done, and change their world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Decisions