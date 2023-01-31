Mohegan Named Casino Operator for Soloviev Group's NYC Casino Bid

Optimally located on Manhattan's east side, Freedom Plaza will emerge as an entertainment district offering green spaces, two residential towers, a first-class hotel, a casino, an iconic Ferris Wheel, and the world's first Democracy Museum.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soloviev Group , a pioneer and leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable development, announces that Mohegan has joined its bid as the casino partner of Freedom Plaza. This announcement comes as a result of the New York State Gaming Commission's Request for Applications to develop and operate up to three downstate casinos and strategically leverages the category expertise, values, long-term vision, and culture of Mohegan and Soloviev Group which are well aligned.

Freedom Plaza. Credit: Soloviev Group (PRNewswire)

Established in 1995, Mohegan is an extension of the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut and is the owner, developer, and manager of eight premier integrated entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. For more than 25 years, Mohegan has delivered exceptional entertainment offerings – emerging as a global leader in the hospitality, gaming, and entertainment industries.

"Mohegan is known for the wide array of extraordinary experiences and exceptional service we provide our guests – but it is truly our culture, values and commitment to our community that set us apart as an organization," said Ray Pineault, CEO and President of Mohegan. "Our rich Mohegan heritage provides the foundation for how we operate our business and guides our commitment to our employees, our approach to guest services and our relationship with partners and the communities in which we operate and serve. We look forward to infusing our "Spirit of Aquai," our guiding philosophy, into New York State."

Mohegan's flagship property, Mohegan Sun, located in Uncasville, Connecticut, is ranked one of the world's largest casinos and has set the standard for delivering memorable guest experiences through its immersive entertainment offerings. Over more than 25 years of operational success, Mohegan Sun translated to strategic growth for Mohegan as subsequent properties in other U.S. markets such as Atlantic City, N.J., Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and Ridgefield, Wash. have been added to the brand's portfolio. Of note, Mohegan made history in 2021 as the first tribe to operate a casino in the highly competitive Las Vegas strip market.

In 2019, Mohegan expanded internationally as the service provider for Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara, both located in Canada's Niagara Falls tourism district. Later this year, Mohegan will also open INSPIRE, a resort destination in South Korea – which marks not only Mohegan's first foray into the underserved Asian gaming market but is also set to become the largest integrated resort in Northern Asia.

The Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut is driven by a vision that imparts a deep respect for the earth, the past, and the future. As a brand, Mohegan is also deeply invested in stimulating the local communities in which it operates. This commitment is evident through strategic partnerships such as charitable giving, sustainability initiatives, funding infrastructure, utilizing local vendors, and providing local and state revenue generation.

"As a leader in socially responsible development, we will honor, complement and advance Mohegan's principles through sustainable and carbon-neutral property development," said Stefan Soloviev, Chairman, Soloviev Group. "This strategic partnership will not only ensure that Freedom Plaza will be ethically developed, but provide long-term economic prosperity for the local community, a positive impression on regional and international tourism, and a lasting impact on New York City for generations to come."

The proposed Freedom Plaza will introduce the world's first museum dedicated to the celebration of freedom and democracy. Freedom Plaza will also serve the community at large with the availability of a substantial green area, a state-of-the-art performance venue, iconic Ferris Wheel, a 1,000+ room first-class hotel, and two residential towers which will work towards satisfying the city's critical shortage of housing.

The immediate surrounding area is largely undeveloped in terms of real estate, providing an opportunity for access without undue disruption. Connected to the Franklin D. Roosevelt East River Drive and numerous bus stops, Freedom Plaza is a short walk from the 34th Street ferry and Grand Central Station. The development team will also explore providing additional dedicated ferry service.

Furthermore, Freedom Plaza will generate thousands of well-paying jobs throughout the construction process and upon opening and inject the local economy with millions of dollars in new tax revenue. Area businesses will also benefit from the halo effect of the city's newest destination. Infusing the brand values of both Soloviev Group and Mohegan will undoubtedly provide a compelling bid and competitive proposal.

For more information on the joint proposal for Freedom Plaza, please visit: solovievgroup.com.

About Soloviev Group

Unwavering in its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, the Soloviev Group brings four generations of successful development across community-focused verticals, including hospitality, commercial and residential development, agriculture, energy, logistics and philanthropy. For more information, visit solovievgroup.com.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit mohegangaming.com.

