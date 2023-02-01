Bazooka Candy Brands POPS into 2023 with new Push Pop® Gummy Pop-its™!

The latest innovation from the iconic confectionary company brings a new level of fun to eating gummy candy

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bazooka Candy Brands, a leader in the confectionery industry and Edible Entertainment®, debuts the latest extension of its beloved Push Pop® line with Push Pop® Gummy Pop-its™. The new product features unique cone shaped gummies that are not only delicious to eat but fun to dispense from their innovative container.

With Push Pop Gummy Pop-its, fans can enjoy the interactive package by pulling up the clear inner tube to reveal all of the eye-catching gummy candies and then pushing it back down to dispense a single tasty gummy. Simply Pull, Push and Pop-its! These soft and squishy gummies come in a container that is not only great for on-the-go enjoyment, but even allows candy lovers to refill the package to keep the fun going. Each Push Pop Gummy Pop-its package comes with four fan-favorite flavors: Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Berry Blast and Watermelon.

"Our Push Pop brand always delivers unstoppable fun with products that are just as fun to engage with as they are delicious to eat, and this launch is no exception," says Alyson McManus, Senior Brand Manager. "With their novel shape, texture, and package, Push Pop Gummy Pop-its are a must try for candy-lovers everywhere."

Push Pop Gummy Pop-its joins the roster of leading-edge innovations that Bazooka Candy Brands has launched in recent years. Push Pop® Gummy Roll (2020) and Juicy Drop® Gummy Dip 'N Stix (2021) have both amassed incredible popularity and continue to generate viral attention on social media, with #PushPop garnering 688.2 million views on TikTok. Push Pop Gummy Pop-its will follow the trend and the brand is excited to see how their fans will engage with this latest Push Pop® innovation as they Pull, Push, Pop-its!

Push Pop Gummy Pop-its is available at national retailers including Walmart, Dollar General, Party City and more starting at $2.48. The Push Pop Gummy Pop-its refill pack is available on Amazon.

About Bazooka Candy Brands:

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Bazooka Companies, Inc. and produces such iconic, high-quality candy products as Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.bazookacandybrands.com

