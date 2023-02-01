Broken Shed Vodka is the Fastest Growing Vodka Brand in the U.S. for 2nd Year in a Row

Award-winning New Zealand vodka solidifies its presence across the U.S.

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broken Shed Vodka , New Zealand's award-winning, premium vodka, is now the fastest growing vodka brand in the U.S. for two consecutive years. According to data provided by the 2022 Liquor Handbook, Broken Shed had a 71.4 percent increase in overall case depletion within the country from 2020 to 2021, the highest growth rate in its vodka class.

Broken Shed is on track to sell 20,000 cases nationwide by March 2023, the end of the company's fiscal year, and retain its current title of being the fastest growing vodka in the U.S.

"To be recognized as the fastest growing vodka brand in the world's largest market is a clear indicator of how many people across the U.S. are discovering the crisp, clean and smooth taste of Broken Shed," said Paul Criscuolo, Chief Commercial Officer, Broken Shed Vodka. "During the more than four decades that I've been working in the distilled spirits industry, I've never seen consumers react as favorably to a product as they do with their first sip of Broken Shed. We're thrilled to see Broken Shed Vodka continue to expand into new markets across the U.S. year after year and look forward to the growth to come."

"The increase in sales and growing demand for Broken Shed is a direct result of the successful efforts from our distributors, sales and tasting teams as well as our integrated marketing and advertising over the last few years, featuring our "Vodka of Tomorrow" campaign in the U.S.," said Jean-Marie Heins, chief marketing officer for Broken Shed Vodka.

The "Vodka of Tomorrow" campaign highlights that Broken Shed is what vodka can be, made sustainably without additives, sweeteners or GMOs, and pays tribute to the vodka's home country by highlighting that, thanks to being in the time zone where each day begins, it's already tomorrow in New Zealand.The campaign resulted in over 16.6 million impressions and generated record sales less than a year after the campaign launched in 2021.

November 2022 was the second highest sales month in Broken Shed Vodka's history largely due to the company's partnership with Help Our Military Heroes, Inc. (HOMH) that provides funding for customized and fully accessible, ramp entry vehicles for veterans.

Broken Shed is available in 30 U.S. markets which now includes Florida and Texas - both added in the last two months and expects to add New York and South Carolina later this year. Broken Shed's top three markets continue to be North Carolina, Connecticut and Tennessee. Globally, Broken Shed is in New Zealand, Australia and Samoa.

To learn more about what makes Broken Shed Vodka New Zealand's premium vodka and where it's sold across the U.S., visit BrokenShed.com

About BROKEN SHED VODKA

Broken Shed Vodka © 2023 is based in Wanaka, New Zealand. Distilled, crafted and bottled in New Zealand ever since its inception in 2009, its vodka draws upon the country's pristine natural aquifers and spring waters, made without any hint of gluten, additives, sugars or GMOs. Since entering the U.S. market in June 2012, Broken Shed Vodka has won a legion of loyal fans, and an impressive collection of awards. Broken Shed Vodka started in a 'broken' down old shed on Lake Wanaka where the formula was originally crafted and produced.

Broken Shed Vodka, 40 percent ABV, Distilled from Whey, imported to the USA by Broken Shed Imports, Manhasset, NY. Broken Shed Vodka is produced by Broken Shed Limited., Wanaka, New Zealand.

Broken Shed Limited is a private limited company based in Wanaka, New Zealand and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yes Whey LLC. Yes Whey LLC is a limited liability company based in Glenview, Illinois. Drink Responsibly.

