Sanctuary Wealth Opens New York City Office

Sanctuary heralds its arrival in the global financial capital with official opening of corporate office in midtown Manhattan

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, proudly announces the official opening of its New York City office at 510 Madison Avenue. The grand opening of the Manhattan office was officially marked with a ribbon cutting ceremony on January 31, 2023, attended by partner firms and members of the executive team.

L to R: Michael Longley, Robert Walter, Jim Dickson, Vince Fertitta, Mary Ann Bartels, Paul Sullivan (PRNewswire)

"New York City is the world's financial capital and the New York Metropolitan area, including northern New Jersey, is a hugely important growth market for Sanctuary Wealth. We couldn't be happier to establish a strong Sanctuary presence here to add to our growing national network," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "The New York tri-state area is also a great and largely untapped market for our advisors. We have a strong pipeline and will be adding more teams in this market and around the country in the coming months."

In recent years many financial firms have moved from Wall Street and into midtown's skyscrapers. The Sanctuary Wealth New York office at 510 Madison Avenue will house, in addition to Managing Director Paul Sullivan, the offices of several members of the leadership team including Chief Investment Strategist Mary Ann Bartels, Managing Director, Chief Compliance Officer Miles Edwards, Head of Alternative Investments Patrick McGowan, Director of Strategic Relationships Oksana Poznak, and Compliance and Regulatory Attorney Alexandria Dolph. The new office will also have several offices and a conference room specifically reserved for partner firms across the country to use for meetings with clients and prospects or while in the city for other business.

"I'm excited about the opening of Sanctuary Wealth's newest office in the heart of midtown New York City. Our growth in the Northeast over the past 12 months has been extraordinary and by establishing an office with executive presence, we expect to accelerate the growth of partnered independence in this market," added Paul Sullivan, Managing Director, Sanctuary Wealth. "Sanctuary Wealth has now opened offices in two of the wealthiest zip codes on the East Coast, Manhattan and Miami. Best of all, Sanctuary Wealth's partner firms have full access to both offices."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 28 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

