Sortis Income Fund Produces Net Annualized Return of 9.86% During Fourth Quarter

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sortis, LLC ("Sortis"), a Portland, Oregon-based alternative investment fund manager, announced that the Sortis Income Fund, LLC produced a net annualized return of 9.86% during the fourth quarter of 2022. The Sortis Income Fund ("SIF") is an unleveraged mortgage fund that focuses on short-term, first position loans collateralized by commercial real estate.

"2022 was a challenging year for investors, especially those in the markets. The headwinds of inflation, interest rate increases, falling consumer and business confidence are all contributing to the tough economic environment we find ourselves in. Real estate investments have historically performed well before and after recessions and investor confidence in real estate remains high. The Sortis Income Fund is built to protect principal in all environments while seeking to deliver an above market return. However, during times of economic volatility we especially see the counter-cyclical nature of an unlevered real estate debt fund through even more opportunity to put money to work in loans as traditional lending channels tighten," said Jef Baker, SIF Managing Director.

"Our performance in 2022 proves that our unlevered structure and excellent lending team is built not just to survive, but to capitalize during times of economic uncertainty. We delivered 9.47% net to investors for FY 2022, avoided problem asset classes, and deployed capital into high quality deals with value creating business plans backed by experienced operators," added Sam Ross, SIF Managing Director.

The Sortis Income Fund and its other investment offerings are accessible via major national investment platforms or directly from Sortis at www.sortis.com.

About Sortis Income Fund

Sortis Income Fund is an evergreen real estate loan fund offered through private placement to accredited investors. The fund is managed by Sortis, LLC. The fund has a conservative focus on holding real estate loans. Sortis, with deep roots in the Northwest, has developed a broad network over many years in banking and finance and has earned a reputation as a high-quality private lender that can execute efficiently.

About Sortis, LLC

Sortis, LLC is a leader in diversified alternative investment strategies focused on real estate, lending, and acquisitions. Sortis Funds include the Sortis Income Fund, The Sortis Real Estate Investment Trust, the Sortis Rescue Fund, and Sortis Opportunity Zone Funds. Operating under the principles of client focus, integrity, hard work, and creativity, Sortis, LLC provides its accredited investors with well-managed, diverse asset-based investment strategies. Learn more at www.sortis.com

