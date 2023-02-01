SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reset Summer Camp for Digital Detox & Life Skills, now in its sixth year, is expanding to Canada. In the summer of 2023 Reset will open on the campus of Bishop's University in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada just east of Montreal.

Summer Camp for Digital-Detox & Life Skills expands to Canada

Founded in 2018, Reset is the first of its kind, offering a clinical, therapeutic summer camp program for teens suffering from excessive screen-time overuse, social-media, and gaming addiction. Since the pandemic Reset is also driving a special focus on social engagement and general Life Skills.

"None of our kids are really excited to attend camp." says Michael Jacobus, Executive Director, "but after they have been here for a few weeks, they begin to adjust back to the kids they were before their tech addictions."

Since the advent off COVID, screen-addiction has only gotten worse and social skills have faltered. Reset offers a 4-week summer camp program that includes group and individual therapy, socialization, life skills all in a good old fashioned summer camp environment.

This summer the California camp runs from July 2 - July 30 and the Canadian camp runs from July 9 - August 6. Both programs close with a Family Workshop Weekend for parents and siblings.

For more information or to start your application process, visit: www.resetsummercamp.com

Media Contact:

Michael Jacobus,

+17757713191,

mjacobus@resetsummercamp.com;

Reset Summer Camp (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reset Summer Camp