West Shore Home® Named a Winner of The Top Workplaces USA Award

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation is proud to announce it is has earned the Top Workplaces USA award. Issued by Energage, the Top Workplaces program celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners are chosen based solely on employee feedback.

"Our core values are the backbone of our company. That has helped us scale and grow from a small, locally based company to a national brand," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. "We are honored to be named a winner of Top Workplaces USA. The fact that it is based on employee feedback is a testament to our culture and the opportunity for career growth within the company."

West Shore Home also earned Culture Excellence Awards for Leadership, Compensation and Benefits, and Purpose and Values.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Located in 17 states with 36 branches, West Shore Home's mission is to Bring Happiness to Every Home®. It strives for convenient and hassle-free home improvement. With its iPad design app, homeowners can customize their bath, shower, window or door project from dozens of product combinations. Its one-day installation ensures customers aren't burdened by time consuming remodeling projects.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home ® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

