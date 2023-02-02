ASCEND.IO, THE LEADER IN DATA PIPELINE AUTOMATION, EXPANDS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT

HIRES ROBIN ROSTRATTER TO HEAD SALES IN EUROPE AND ASIA

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend.io, the leader in Data Pipeline Automation for building the world's most intelligent data pipelines, is expanding its global presence and has hired Robin Rostratter as Head of EMEA sales to better engage and support the company's customer base across Europe and Asia Pacific markets. She will be based in Dublin, Ireland.

Ascend.io (PRNewswire)

Rostratter joins Ascend from Google, where she led various sales and vendor teams for Google Cloud to better serve Small and Medium Businesses across Europe, Middle East and Africa. Prior to Google, she worked as an investment researcher for S&P Global Market Intelligence and GLG.

"Robin's background in growing a customer base in EMEA will be invaluable in accelerating the momentum we have been building in those regions," said Tom Weeks, Chief Business Officer at Ascend. "We look forward to helping more customers worldwide benefit from the transformative impact of data pipeline automation with lower infrastructure costs and higher efficiency."

"I'm excited to join the growing team at Ascend to expand its global presence," said Rostratter. "I was drawn to Ascend's strong and collaborative culture; it's so evident how much the full team is inspired by the immense potential of Ascend's platform."

Over the past year, Ascend has raised $31M in Series B funding , led by Tiger Global with participation from Shasta Ventures and existing investor Accel, and has doubled its headcount, focusing on customer success, sales and engineering. The company was recently featured in Built In SF's 100 Best Places to Work . Under Rostratter's leadership, Ascend will continue to expand the EMEA team, particularly in sales and customer success, to serve its rapidly growing customer base in the region.

ABOUT ASCEND.IO

Ascend is the leader in Data Pipeline Automation for building the world's most intelligent data pipelines. It's a single platform that detects and propagates change across your ecosystem, ensures data accuracy and quantifies the cost of your data products. Customers can automate up to 90% of repetitive data engineering and reduce infrastructure costs with one place for end-to-end observability and automated lineage tracing. The Ascend intelligent control plane enables customers to automatically detect, manage and propagate change, maintain data integrity, and prevent errors. Customers can also accurately cost data products with metadata-driven insights into team and solution resources used across their landscape. Ascend partners at every step of the data journey with product innovation and expert support that frees customers to focus on achieving goals. Learn more at Ascend.io or follow us @ascend_io .

MEDIA CONTACT

Mission North for Ascend.io

ascend@missionnorth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascend.io