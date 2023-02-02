BriSTAR Immunotech to Present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference

BEIJING and TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BriSTAR Immunotech, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, James Pan, Ph.D., will be presenting at the 25th BIO CEO & Investor Conference. The conference will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis during February 6-9, 2023.

Dr. Pan's presentation will focus on how BriSTAR's STAR-T platform is used to formulate novel cell therapy candidates that better address the challenges in treating solid tumors. These challenges include overcoming tumor heterogeneity, antigen escape, tumor infiltration, and the immunosuppressive microenvironment.

Dr. Pan will also discuss the latest developments for the Company's novel T cell immunotherapy candidates, including lead candidates CD19/CD20 STAR-T and LILRB4 STAR-T. CD19/CD20 STAR-T is currently in clinical trials targeting relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma and LILRB4 STAR-T is indicated for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Details of Dr. Pan's Presentation are as follows:

Date and Time: February 7, 2023 from 1:45 PM - 2:00 PM (EST)

Location: Winter Garden Room, 6th floor, New York Marriott Marquis

Please visit the website of BIO for more information.

About the STAR-T Platform

The STAR-T platform combines the strengths of traditional cell therapy technologies of CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Immunotherapy) and TCR-T (T cell receptor engineered T-cell Immunotherapy). Using the TCR machinery, the platform produces STAR-T cells able to potentially generate robust responses against solid tumors with fewer side effects.

About BriSTAR Immunotech

BriSTAR Immunotech Ltd. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company focused on developing better T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections. The company's pipeline includes product candidates indicated for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. BriSTAR has two proprietary technology platforms; STAR-T and enTCR-T. The STAR-T platform, like CAR-T is HLA-independent. It also uses the full TCR-signaling complex to engage and kill cancer cells. The enTCR-T platform engages co-stimulatory signaling, in addition to the TCR complex, for clearing viral infections.

View original content:

SOURCE Bristar Immunotech Limited