David's Bridal Opens Doors to House of Prom, a Limited-Time Exclusive Pop-Up Store Experience for Prom Goers

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, opened its doors to five new pop-up locations exclusively curated for prom goers. House of Prom by David's Bridal is popping up in five select locations across the US now through April offering head-to-toe looks for the #bestpromever.

Boasting trending styles and amazing savings under one (incredibly chic) roof, House of Prom by David's Bridal is serving local communities in Glendale, AZ, Chula Vista, CA, Natick, MA, Kansas City, MO, Fairfax, VA. For store addresses and hours of operations, see the House of Prom store locater page. Throughout opening weekend, February 4-5, the first 25 customers who make an in-store purchase will walk home *sparkling* in a new pair of FREE David's Bridal x Betsey Johnson exclusive platform sneakers while supplies last.

Customers can also earn points on every purchase through Diamond Prom, an exclusive FREE loyalty program for high school students. With this program, customers enjoy gifts at every level and can enter for a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship and a photo booth for their school events. Over 4,000 high schools nationwide are actively enrolled in Diamond Prom and on their way to earning a free photobooth for their school.

While the retailer is testing the pop-up model with these initial five locations, its entire prom assortment is also carried in all 300+ retail locations. Those who are not geographically located near these pop-ups can still get the prom look of their dreams at their local David's Bridal or online. Opening at $49.95, the Spring 2023 prom collection offers a curated selection of modern styles, a range of silhouettes, unmatched artistry, and exclusive color options at a value price point. Customers can shop our exclusive brands including widely popular Jules & Cleo and join the #julesandcleo club with over 37 million views on TikTok. Each dress in the collection is handcrafted with intricate details and show-stopping embellishments achieving the red carpet look showcasing this season's hottest prom trends including bold colors, sequins, feathers, fringe, statement backs and cut-outs giving all the glitz and glamour of main character energy. From novelty fabrics, playful designs, textured florals, intricate beading details, and sizes ranging from sizes 0-30W, the collection offers every student their one-of-a-kind prom look.

From floor-sweeping gowns, the hottest heels, head-to-toe accessories, and the perfect finishing touch with our Galina Signature fragrances, David's House of Prom has everything she needs for the best night of her life at prom. Start shopping the collection at one of the House of Prom pop-up locations, a local David's Bridal or browse the Spring 2023 prom look book and prom trends for inspiration including playlists, style tips, and a day-of checklist for the #bestpromever.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Pearl by David's, Blueprint Registry, Rustic Wedding Chic, Anomalie, and Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

