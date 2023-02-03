Blue Sea Capital Named to 2023 TOP 50 PE Firms in The Middle Market™ List

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sea Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investing in the middle market, announced today that it has been named a 2023 TOP 50 PE Firm in The Middle Market™. In naming Blue Sea Capital to its list, the TOP 50 PE Firms in The Middle Market recognizes the firm as a private equity investment partner of choice for entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses.

J.R. Davis, Jr., Managing Partner of Blue Sea Capital, said, "At Blue Sea Capital, we are committed to being the private equity partner of choice to value-driven entrepreneurs, owners and independent investors. We are very pleased to be recognized as one of the 2023 TOP 50 PE Firms in The Middle Market."

As a leading private equity firm, Blue Sea Capital partners with founders and leaders of special, growth-oriented middle market companies in industries where it has deep expertise: healthcare, industrial growth and aerospace and defense. Focused, committed and impactful, the firm delivers strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.

"We have a history of not only delivering strong investment returns, but building great companies alongside the leadership teams with whom we partner. We are pleased to be recognized as one of the TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market. Our success is due to the talent and hard work of our team and of our portfolio company leaders," said Blue Sea Capital Co-Managing Partner, Richard J. Wandoff.

About The TOP 50 PE Firms in The Middle Market

The Top PE Firms in the Middle Market is the original awards program for leading middle market private equity firms. Established in 2016, the Top PE Firms in the Middle Market is the oldest and most respected program designed specifically to acknowledge and promote small and mid-sized leading private equity firms in the middle market. Recognition in the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is widely regarded by private equity professionals, business owners, investment banks, and limited partners as a significant honor. Since its inception, TOP 50 PE firms have earned the respect of their peers, the media, and the public-at-large as a reliable, unbiased source of PE referrals in the middle market.

"Blue Sea capital clearly demonstrates the attributes of a top middle market private equity firm – strong leadership, excellent track record, and significant deal activity. We are proud to have Blue Sea Capital on the 2023 list." – Kerry Grady, Founder, The TOP 50 PE Firms in The Middle Market.

To learn more about the 2023 Top PE Firms in the Middle Market program, visit toppefirms.com

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies with EBITDA of up to $30 million. The firm has over $1.3 billion in committed capital and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented leaders and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.

