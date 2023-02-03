Buscemi Selections and Melville Winery create a rare blend

A rare combination of personalities and creatives came together to produce very bold flavors in this first volume of the collaborative eight-barrel lot Pinot Noir.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melville owner/winemaker Chad Melville and Jon Buscemi met through mutual friends in 2019 and connected off the bat. They brainstormed over barrel samples of Melville's 100% estate Pinot Noir, and the resulting expression is now available.

The eight-barrel lot was selected from a cellar's perspective rather than a site-specific focus. The blend is a combination of notable blocks within Melville's 120acre estate, including Block M, Terraces, Anna's and Sandy's, creating a unique combination that has never happened before. The clay soil of Block M and Terraces bring depth and structure, while the loam soil of Anna's provides mid-palate with plush tannins and the sand soil of Sandy's bring lifted rose petals and a fresh snappy acidity. The wine was aged for 18 months in 20% new French oak, the best you can buy. 67% whole cluster. Nonfined and nonfiltered. Hand-grown, handmade and hand selected.

The bottle was chosen for the classic look and feel. We didn't want to approach the glass in a fancy way. We took the liberty to be more creative and fancy through the production of the label and case pack box. The label artwork was inspired by Jon's love of crowd photography and in particular 70's and 80's sporting crowds. This crowd photograph was chosen from a Preakness Race in the 80's. The paper selection and processing takes cues from classic wine labels from the turn of the century utilizing rattan linen paper, letterpress embossing and photo sublimation. The case pack box of 3 is sublimated with the iconic crowd photo.

"The idea of even working with a producer as talented and delicious as Melville was never on my radar. I'm very excited for the release and for everyone to taste the magic in this bottle" said Jon Buscemi in Los Angeles, CA.

"The wine world is very traditional, and I've been making wine in a highly traditional way for nearly three decades. Jon is far from traditional; he is a disruptor in the best way possible, and the opportunity to be part of his creative ingenuity was very attractive to me" said Chad Melville in the Sta. Rita Hills.

On the nose, the wine is showing an exotic bouquet of flowers, lifted dried rose petals, black cherry, red plum, and a very pleasant waft of Amaro. The palate offers an incredible balance between vibrancy and opulence, starting off with mouthwatering acidity but giving way to an incredible, silky texture of fresh whipped cream with a fig reduction and mint, finishing with a kiss of sassafras. This wine would pair wonderfully with duck breast with a cherry compote, miso marinated cod, or a simple grilled prime ribeye steak with white pepper and rosemary.

Melville Winery Bio:

The Melville family has been growing premium wine grapes since the mid 80's, with roots in Sonoma County's Knights Valley. In 1996, Ron Melville's desire to plant cold-climate Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Syrah brought Melville Vineyards to Santa Barbara County's Sta. Rita Hills before the area had gained notoriety and a reputation for producing some of the best Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays in the world. Ron's sons Chad and Brent planted the vineyard from raw land in 1997 and 1998, and the journey continues to endure with tremendous passion and dedication today.

Working in harmony with Mother Nature to nurture the land through organic and sustainable farming practices, Melville's commitment to "winegrowing" ensures that all of the most crucial work is done in the vineyard, striving not to interfere with the wines' natural path in the cellar. 100% estate. 100% organically farmed. 100% honest wine.

Jon Buscemi Bio:

Jon Buscemi is a lifestyle brand connoisseur, global cultural icon, food and wine enthusiast, car enthusiast, scratch golfer, husband, and father. With an expansive professional history that includes global leadership and design roles at DC Shoes, Oliver Peoples, and co-founding the DTC footwear brand Greats, Jon's most storied venture is co-founding global luxury fashion brand BUSCEMI. During his tenure at his eponymous brand he launched fasted selling hot sauce brand in history, Truff. Jon has consistently demonstrated his ability to disrupt consumer categories with massive pricing power, having brought luxury sneakers, hot sauce, and now whiskey to market at price points unattainable by other market entrants. Jon's creativity and vision have catapulted these brands collectively to over $1bn in value.

Available for purchase on February 3rd, 2023 on TheSelectionShop.com and MelvilleWinery.com.

Contact:

info@MelvilleWinery.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Selection Shop