CITGO Partners with Will County Habitat for Humanity on Home in Lockport

LOCKPORT, Ill., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Will County Habitat for Humanity and the CITGO Lemont Refinery recently presented a Habitat family with the keys to their new home located in Lockport, Ill. "CITGO is proud to have partnered with Habitat for Humanity on this home," stated Jim Cristman, CITGO Lemont Vice President and General Manager. "I am also proud of all of our employees who volunteered their time on this project," Cristman added.

Through its Community Resilience Grants program, CITGO awarded a $25,000 grant to Will County Habitat for Humanity. CITGO Lemont volunteers then got to work on the Fairmont neighborhood Habitat home, holding several CITGO Build Days to help with rehabilitation projects. Refinery employees volunteered nearly 200 hours at the home where they assisted with outdoor clean up and indoor repair projects. When it was complete, many of the volunteers came out to congratulate the new homeowners at the recent home dedication ceremony.

"CITGO's donations are appreciated, but it is the partnership that is truly valued," stated Executive Director of Will County Habitat for Humanity Nicole Murray. Murray added, "We appreciate the CITGO volunteers, and the pride CITGO takes in partnering with Habitat. Together we might not be able to change the world, but together we are changing one family's world."

Will County Habitat homeowners purchase their homes with an affordable mortgage, invest 250 sweat equity hours on the construction site building their own and their neighbors' homes, and enroll in financial and homeownership preparation classes. Will County Habitat for Humanity has been serving the community for 35 years and has helped place close to 100 families in homes.

View original content:

SOURCE CITGO Corporation