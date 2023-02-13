Life Biosciences Appoints Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Rosenzweig-Lipson brings decades of experience in R&D strategy and clinical development as Life Biosciences advances therapeutics that target the biology of aging

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Biosciences, a pioneering life sciences company developing therapeutics that target the biology of aging, today announced the appointment of Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer. At Life Biosciences, she will be responsible for leading the company's scientific research and development efforts built on the epigenetic reprogramming science of Dr. David Sinclair and the chaperone-mediated autophagy discoveries of Dr. Ana Maria Cuervo.

"Dr. Rosenzweig-Lipson brings great scientific and strategic leadership to Life Biosciences," said Jerry McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer at Life Biosciences. "Sharon has been serving as a consultant to Life since early 2021 and has helped to create strong processes to accelerate our drug discovery and development. Her impressive background and accomplishments in both preclinical and clinical development will continue to be invaluable to us as we progress our therapies toward the clinic. It is a pleasure to officially welcome her to the team."

"I am thrilled to be joining Life Biosciences to revolutionize the treatment of a wide-range of age-related disorders," said Dr. Rosenzweig-Lipson. "I look forward to collaborating with the strong mission-driven team at Life Biosciences and its outstanding scientific collaborators."

Dr. Rosenzweig-Lipson holds significant expertise in screening strategies, in vivo models, translation, and clinical development strategy with more than three decades of experience developing compounds for psychiatric and neurologic indications in the pharmaceutical industry and in biotech. Her career in big pharma includes American Cyanamid, American Home Products, Wyeth, and Pfizer. Most recently, as head of R&D, Dr. Rosenzweig-Lipson led the clinical development of AgeneBio's lead asset through Phase 2B trials as well as the company's preclinical development programs. Dr. Rosenzweig-Lipson earned her BA in the biological basis of behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and her PhD in behavioral neuroscience from Harvard University.

About Life Biosciences

Life Biosciences is a private biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies to improve the lives of people as they age. The company is focusing on two platforms targeting key mechanisms underlying aging biology: epigenetic reprogramming to restore cellular function to a more youthful state and chaperone-mediated autophagy to reverse the age-related decline in the body's ability to recycle unwanted proteins. Therapies developed within these platforms have the potential to prevent, treat, and/or reverse multiple aging-related diseases. For more information, please visit www.lifebiosciences.com.

