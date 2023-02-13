XT.COM Lists HLPR in its Main zone

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of HLPR on its platform in the main zone, and the HLPR/USDT trading pair is open for trading from 2023-02-11 08:00 (UTC).

About HLPR

HLPR, also known as "Helper Coin", is the native token of CallforBlessing, an online platform to help bring those with christian beliefs together. The cryptocurrency is a BEP20 token deployed Binance Smart Chain with a max supply of 1,004,024 HLPR tokens. Helper Coin can be used as a donation token in the CallforBlessing app that can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices. This donation method allows people to donate without having to pay additional fees, which are normally charged by banks or other donation systems.

HLPR holders are also rewarded for supporting the project's blockchain video player, Mirror. Users that create their channel on the Mirror video platform will be able to earn Helper Coins. HLPR tokens can also be used to buy stuff like books, shirts, calendars, and other religion-related products on the associated app.

About the CallforBlessing

CallforBlessing is a blockchain project aiming to bring together people who believe in Christianity. The network connects people around the world using its mobile app, downloadable on both iOS and Android devices. Users can take advantage of the platform's remittance feature for seamless donations around the world with the help of blockchain technology, ensuring transparency and security for each and all transactions.

This one-stop platform provides their community members with their religious needs such as Christian books, movies, clothes, and all other spiritual merchandise. The network also has a blockchain video player called Mirror, where community members can upload their videos and earn rewards.

Unlike other religious networks, CallforBlessing has built its own decentralized exchange (DEX), which is powered by the Ethereum blockchain. The main purpose of the network's DEX is to encourage its community to use crypto in their financial transactions, effectively removing any middle man unlike banks and other traditional financial institutions.

Website: helperworld.io

Whitepaper: helperworld.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/helper_token

Telegram: https://t.me/helperworldofficial

"We're delighted to have HLPR listed on our trading platform. Such a project, regardless of the religion, is utmost welcome at XT.COM as we welcome all religions and faith of all users," said Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM. "The company is headed toward a brighter future and users can look forward to more unique web3 opportunities with our various trading portfolios."

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

