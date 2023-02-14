Crossroads Deepens Support for Community-based Programs and Expands Executive Leadership Team

Comprehensive Behavioral Health Provider of Outpatient Treatment for Substance Use Disorder Achieves Key Milestones, Sets Stage for New Initiatives in 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Treatment Centers, a national behavioral health leader focused on the treatment of individuals with Substance Use Disorder (SUD), today announced the achievement of several growth and strategic business milestones that set the stage for the company's continued success in 2023.

"Our ultimate purpose is to provide the necessary and critical support to help our patients create better lives..."

"At Crossroads, our ultimate purpose is to provide the necessary and critical support to help our patients create better lives for themselves, their families, and their communities," said Rupert McCormac, M.D., Founder and CEO of Crossroads. "I am so proud of our entire team's unwavering commitment to the patients we serve, and look forward to deepening our community involvement and continuing to align with equally passionate partners to advance our mission of improving health equity to deliver superior outcomes."

Key 2022 business milestones include:

Community Partnerships and Advocacy. Crossroads worked closely with community partners on outreach campaigns and events, including Savage Sisters Recovery , a Philadelphia-based non-profit providing trauma informed recovery housing, harm reduction, outreach, and statewide education and One Day at a Time , which offers drug and alcohol services, including case management, HIV education & prevention and food bank services to individuals seeking shelter and support in their recovery efforts. The impactful work with these early partners will serve as a blueprint for more community outreach in new cities in 2023.

Expanded Executive Team. Crossroads assembled a marquee executive team to help the company continue its expansion into markets where services are needed most. In 2022, the company appointed David Varbel as Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Mark as Chief Growth Officer, Ben Stapleton as Chief Operating Officer, Matt Wojcik as Chief Information Officer, JP Sharp as Chief Strategy Officer and Shelley Risk as Chief Marketing Officer. In addition, the company has attracted top clinicians, support staff and community engagement leaders in each of its key markets.

Whole Person Care Support. In close partnership with our clinical leadership, Crossroads offered critical adjacent services to meet the needs of patients, including peer counseling support services, and a robust referral network for primary care and mental health to support a holistic whole person approach.

New Digital Health Partnerships. Crossroads expanded access to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) through Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTs) by partnering with Pear Therapeutics. Crossroads' providers can now prescribe the FDA-approved PDT, reSET-O®, so that patients can complete therapy, when and where it works best for them. reSET-O is an 84-day PDT for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) intended to increase retention of patients in outpatient treatment by providing CBT, fluency training and contingency management as an adjunct to outpatient treatment.

Measurement-based Care Innovation for Mental Health. Crossroads added intervention specialists that can connect live with patients when they need it most, and worked in partnership with Blueprint to optimize our evidence-based approach with their streamlined measurement-based care and documentation platform.

Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Crossroads (www.crossroadstreatmentcenters.com) is a national behavioral health leader in outpatient treatment for substance use disorder, operating more than 125 facilities in 10 states, including Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. With proven, individualized treatment plans that include FDA-approved medication and toxicology services, the family of dedicated doctors, nurse practitioners, and professionals at Crossroads is able to provide the highest quality of professional care to their patients.

reSET-O prescription digital therapeutic is a 12-week (84 day) software application intended to increase retention of patients with opioid use disorder (OUD) in outpatient treatment by providing cognitive behavioral therapy, as an adjunct to outpatient treatment that includes transmucosal buprenorphine and contingency management, for patients 18 years or older who are currently under the supervision of a clinician. reSET-O is indicated as a prescription-only digital therapeutic.

Warnings/precautions: reSET-O is intended for patients whose primary language is English or Spanish with a reading level of 7th grade or above, and who have access to an Android/iOS tablet or smartphone. reSET-O is intended only for patients who own a smartphone and are familiar with use of smartphone apps (applications).

Clinicians should not use reSET-O to communicate with their patients about emergency medical issues. Patients should be clearly instructed not to use reSET-O to communicate to their clinician any urgent or emergent information. In case of an emergency, patients should dial 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

reSET-O is not intended to be used as a stand-alone therapy for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). reSET-O does not replace care by a licensed medical practitioner and is not intended to reduce the frequency or duration of in-person therapy. reSET-O does not represent a substitution for a patient's medication. Patients should continue to take their medications as directed by their healthcare provider.

Patients with opioid use disorder experience mental health disease and co-morbid medical problems at higher rates than the general population. Patients with opioid use disorder have higher baseline rates of suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts, and suicide completion. Clinicians should undertake standard of care to monitor patients for medical problems and mental health disease, including risk for harming others and/or themselves.

The long-term benefit of reSET-O has not been evaluated in studies lasting beyond 12 weeks (84 days) in the OUD population. The ability of reSET-O to prevent potential relapse after therapy discontinuation has not been studied.

This Press Release does not include all the information needed to use reSET-O safely and effectively. Please see the Clinician Brief Summary Instructions for reSET-O for more information.

