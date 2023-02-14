Heidrick & Struggles Adds Four Consultants in New Latin America Office

BOGOTA, Colombia, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added four consultants to its Executive Search business in the Americas in January 2023. These new consultants join the firm following a December 2022 investment in Latin America, which services clients in Ecuador, Panama, and Central America.

"With the Colombia office joining those in Brazil and Mexico, our expanded presence in Latin America underscores Heidrick & Struggles' commitment to deliver diversified solutions to support our clients and their strategic growth in the region," said Paulo Mendes, Regional Leader, Latin America. "It also signifies the strong demand for executive talent in the region and Central America."

Willy Mayenberger joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Bogota office and is a member of the global Consumer Markets and Healthcare & Life Sciences practices. Willy served as human resources manager for the Latin American Group in Atlanta, where we worked with numerous Fortune 500 companies on their human capital needs. Previously, he was managing partner and head of Odgers Berndtson's Consumer and Healthcare practices in Bogota.

Claudia Acosta joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Bogota office. She brings more than 25 years of recruiting and consulting experience in the Industrial and Consumer Markets sectors. Previously, Claudia was a managing partner at Odgers Berndtson and led its industrial and consumer markets practices.

Charlie Hall joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Bogota office as part of the Social Impact and Academia, and Research and Education practices. He brings more than 20 years of executive recruiting experience across the education sector. Previously, Charlie led the education practice of Odgers Berntson, in addition to spending more than two decades in top management roles at a Bogota human resources and management consulting firm.

Sonia Perdomo joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Bogota office. She brings more than 20 years of experience as a legal advisor to public and private sector. Previously, she led the board of directors, financial services, family business, professional services, and government and public organizations practices of Odgers Berndtson in Bogota. She is a prominent member of several organizations of women business owners and executives.

