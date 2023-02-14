Kore.ai Launches Intelligent Virtual Assistant Automation for Zendesk Sunshine Conversations

The integration will enable AI-driven conversational customer service for contact centers

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai , the world's leading enterprise conversational AI platform and solutions provider, has today announced the integration of its conversational AI XO Platform with Intelligent Virtual Assistant automation for Zendesk Sunshine Conversations . Now, Zendesk customers have access to virtual assistants through the XO platform that automate up to 90% of front-line requests, streamlining the customer service process.

Companies that use the Kore.ai XO Platform with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations have complete control over their customer experience with no-code deployment and multi-lingual support for over 100 languages. Customers receive around the clock (24/7) self-service support, even when live agents are not available.

The Kore.ai XO Platform integration helps businesses develop and launch integrated intelligent virtual assistants that can automate customer interactions using Zendesk Sunshine Conversations to resolve user questions and tasks. The intelligent virtual assistant can even transfer the customer to a human agent on Zendesk when queries are too complex or when there is a high-value transaction occurring.

Kore.ai intelligent virtual assistants can recognize user intent, sentiment and tone through natural language understanding and contextual intelligence. This ability deciphers the meaning behind human conversations in every channel Sunshine Conversations supports, which enables seamless fulfillment of actions and automation.

Real Benefits for Customer Service Contact Centers

This results in real benefits to businesses in the form of dramatic cost savings, with businesses expected to save up to $80 billion by 2026, according to Gartner. By utilizing the virtual assistants, contact center agents are able to then serve the customer with a more complicated need or high-value transaction. Additional benefits of using intelligent virtual assistants include customer self-service, 24/7 access, quick resolution to complex issues, and customer access across many different communication channels.

Benefits of the Kore.ai Platform for Zendesk Sunshine Conversations

Proven ability to contain up to 90% of customer requests

Reduce average handling times by as much as 50%

Support customers automatically on every Sunshine Conversations channel

Learn from customer interactions and apply this learning in future conversations

Handle multi-turn conversations

Support for 100+ languages built-in

Transfer to a human agent when requested or necessary

The Kore.ai XO Platform and SmartAssist integration for Zendesk Sunshine Conversations is available now on the Zendesk marketplace.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai has been a leading company in using conversational AI since our founding in 2014. More than 350 Fortune 2000 companies trust the Kore.ai experience optimization XO Platform and technology to automate their business interactions for over 100 million users worldwide to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Kore.ai has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts and ensures the success of its customers through a growing team headquartered in Orlando with offices in India, the UK, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit kore.ai to learn more.

