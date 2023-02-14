Nationwide Food Drive to Celebrate Camp Run-A-Mutt's 15 Cage Free Years of Dog Love

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, and all month long, Camp Run-A-Mutt is celebrating its 15-year anniversary of providing cage free doggie daycare and overnight boarding to pups across the country. Camp locations are hosting a fundraiser for their local shelters, and customers can drop off donation items. Special promotional merchandise will also be given away in appreciation for customers and their Campers.

The idea behind Camp Run-A-Mutt was inspired by a dog named Andy, a sweet English Springer Spaniel. Dennis (Co-Founder and President) wanted to pay tribute to his beloved companion by building a place he knew Andy would love.

And so, Camp Run-A-Mutt was born.

Along with co-founders Mikel and Severn, they planned their vision for Camp Run-A-Mutt at a local dog park. In spite of a recession, they were determined to make their vision a reality, and on February 29th, 2008, they opened their first location in the Mission Hills neighborhood of San Diego. Their unique cage free concept struck a chord, leading them to franchise in 2010.

Fifteen years later, Camp Run-A-Mutt remains committed to providing a safe, fun, and loving environment for dogs of all breeds and sizes.

Camp Run-A-Mutt is truly grateful for the opportunity to meet and love on so many pups over the years, and is excited to meet and love many more in the future.

If you are interested in donating, please check out the website www.camprunamutt.com and contact a Camp location nearest you to learn more about their local fundraising efforts.

