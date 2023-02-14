SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF BUSINESS PORTFOLIO WITH REBRANDING OF COMBS ENTERPRISES TO 'COMBS GLOBAL'

– THE MOGUL IS APPROACHING 30 YEARS OF DOMINANCE ACROSS MUSIC, ENTERTAINMENT, MEDIA, FASHION, AND SPIRITS –

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After three decades of entrepreneurial success across his renowned brands and a historic last year including a landmark acquisition of becoming the largest minority-owned, vertically integrated multi-state operator in the Cannabis industry, Sean "Diddy" Combs announces the rebranding of his parent company from Combs Enterprises to Combs Global.

This announcement marks the global expansion of his distinguished portfolio of businesses that have represented dominance across music, entertainment, fashion, spirits, and media/television. At its founding in 2013, Combs Global started with Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Spirits (Cîroc Vodka, DeLeón Tequila), AQUAhydrate, REVOLT MEDIA, Sean John, Capital Preparatory Charter Schools, and The Sean Combs Foundation. Since then, it has expanded to include new business units and ventures such as Empower Global formally Shop Circulate, Our Fair Share, Love Records, and into Cannabis. Combs Global is entering a new chapter with a distinct vision and shows no signs of slowing down.

"Combs Global represents the next chapter in my journey as a business leader and a bigger vision to build the largest portfolio of leading Black-owned brands in the world," said Sean "Diddy" Combs. "I've enlisted world-class teams of top executives, specialists and strategic partners to bring this new dream to life and put us in the best position to keep making history while leading another 30 years of dominance across industries."

This past year, Combs' acquisition of The Nile List, his $2M investment in creator platform REC Philly, and the historic $185M acquisition of key markets and assets from leading Cannabis company CRESCO Labs added to the Combs Global portfolio. Combs also expanded his prestigious Capital Preparatory charter schools to now include campuses in the Bronx, New York and Hartford, Connecticut. Making an anticipated return to Music, Combs announced the launch of Love Records, an all-R&B record label, adding a new music imprint to his portfolio that builds on the legendary legacy of Bad Boy Entertainment.

With the launch of Combs Global, there has been a complete rebranding of the website, social channels, and brand communications, ushering in an exciting new era for the company. The announcement of the new visual identity coincides with plans to take the company and its business units international. 2023 will mark a year of incredible milestones for Combs Global. With the 30th anniversary of Bad Boy Entertainment, 15th anniversary of Combs' partnership with Diageo, the 10th anniversary of REVOLT, Combs will continue setting the standard as one of the most successful and innovative entrepreneurs of all-time.

The new logo was unveiled in the highly successful Uber One Super Bowl commercial starring Combs where he dreams up a hit song for Uber One, a reminder of Combs unrivaled success as a hitmaker. Combs is the consummate marketer using the moment to not only introduce the new company name and logo but also integrate his spirits brands, Cîroc Vodka and DeLeón Tequila, into the spot. The commercial was teased at Grammys Pro Bowl, and NCAA men's basketball and the full commercial debuted last week. LINK TO COMMERCIAL HERE

Combs Global is the portfolio of businesses and investments built and cultivated by music legend and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs. Led by a diverse team of experienced executives and industry leaders, Combs Global has established a track record of excellence by building some of the most innovative and successful brands in the world across music, entertainment, fashion, spirits, television, media and more. Founded in 2013, the Combs Global portfolio includes: Bad Boy Entertainment, Love Records, REVOLT Media & Television, Combs Spirits -- CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka, CIROC VS, DeLeón Tequila – Aquahydrate, Sean John, Combs Investments, Empower Global, Our Fair Share, Capital Prep Charter Schools, and Sean Combs Foundation. Combs Global is internationally known for award-winning marketing campaigns, best-in-class products, and immeasurable cultural impact that has continuously driven historic success. https://combsglobal.com/

