Silver Golub & Teitell LLP Names Daniel S. Jo a Partner

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial law firm Silver Golub & Teitell LLP has named Daniel S. Jo to the firm's partnership. Mr. Jo is a member of the firm's Medical Malpractice, Serious Personal Injury, and Commercial & Corporate Disputes practices.

said senior partner Angelo A. Ziotas .

Mr. Jo represents individuals and the families of individuals who have suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of the negligence or recklessness of others, including product liability and cases of wrongful death and serious personal injury as a result of medical malpractice.

"Daniel is a key member of the team representing clients in medical malpractice and catastrophic injury cases and has helped recover millions of dollars for clients," said Angelo A. Ziotas, a senior partner at Silver Golub & Teitell. "We are proud and delighted to welcome him to the partnership," Mr. Ziotas said.

Mr. Jo joined the firm in 2011, representing clients in complex civil litigation matters, including claims related to Bernard L. Madoff's Ponzi scheme, significant ERISA liability incurred in connection with a complex corporate reorganization, and wrongful death as a result of defects in aircraft engine components.

Mr. Jo began his legal career as a corporate litigator at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP in New York, where he represented institutional clients in matters related to the Enron class action, the SEC's investigation of the New York Stock Exchange, and complex disputes between industry leaders over long-term supply contracts.

He is a former president and board member of the Connecticut Asian Pacific American Bar Association and currently serves as the president of the association's Educational Foundation. He is also a member of the Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association; Fairfield County Bar Association; American Association for Justice; Asian American Bar Association of New York; and the Korean American Lawyers Association of Greater New York. He is a graduate of Cornell Law School and Dartmouth College.

About Silver Golub & Teitell

Silver Golub & Teitell is a firm of trial lawyers who thrive in high-stakes litigation. For nearly 50 years, we have represented individuals and plaintiffs in medical malpractice, personal injury, class action and complex civil litigation cases. We have returned billions of dollars in jury verdicts and settlements to our clients.

