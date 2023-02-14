THOUGHTFOCUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BREAKFREE SOLUTIONS

DevOps Leaders Enhance ThoughtFocus' Digital Services Capabilities Within Financial Services Sector

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtFocus, Inc. ("ThoughtFocus" or the "Company"), a global provider of digital services and technology-enabled digital operations focused primarily on the financial services end market, is pleased to announce the acquisition of BreakFree Solutions ("BreakFree").

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, BreakFree provides digital services to leading enterprise customers in the financial services sector. BreakFree's U.S.-based workforce uses its expertise in product development, cloud enablement, and DevOps implementation, to support its clients' most critical and strategic digital initiatives.

Shylesh Krishnan, ThoughtFocus' Chief Executive Officer expressed his excitement for the BreakFree acquisition: "BreakFree has a strong reputation with enterprise customers for delivering high quality service and successful outcomes. We have ambitious plans for growth and BreakFree's expertise will help to accelerate our strategy to expand ThoughtFocus' digital services capability even deeper into the financial services sector."

"We are excited to join the ThoughtFocus team," said Mitch Northcutt, BreakFree's President & Chief Executive Officer. We share ThoughtFocus' commitment to customer growth and satisfaction. Through this partnership, we will be able to offer end-to-end solutions to our clients, and our employees will have greater opportunities for career growth and development."

Kevin Van Culin, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital and a ThoughtFocus Board Member, commented, "We are excited to be partnering with Mitch and the entire BreakFree team. This partnership will further establish ThoughtFocus as a leading provider of digital services in the financial services sector."

About BreakFree Solutions

BreakFree is a leading digital consulting firm based in Chicago, IL. BreakFree helps its clients institute and scale strategic digital initiatives through its sophisticated agile and DevOps frameworks. BreakFree has a proven track record of helping enterprise financial services firms respond to disruptive technological change. For more information, please visit www.breakfreesolutions.com .

About ThoughtFocus

ThoughtFocus helps forward-looking companies and organizations in the financial services, manufacturing, and higher education/public services sectors innovate and achieve a better future faster. ThoughtFocus' innovative and cutting-edge technology solutions enable its customers to deploy new capabilities faster, deliver better user experiences, and drive operating efficiencies. We do this through executional excellence and mitigating the risk of change. With headquarters in the U.S., the Company has more than 2,100 employees in locations across five countries. For more information, please visit the company website www.thoughtfocus.com .

