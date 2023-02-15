Ascent Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

BELLEVILLE, Mich., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent, a leading global logistics company, announced today it was named Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Ascent. This year, 87% of employees said it's a great place to work – over 30 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Ascent is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we strive to be the employer of choice for our Ascenters," stated Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO at Ascent. "In my career, I've never met so many impressive, passionate, and dedicated employees. It's our collective priority to continue to build a positive, supportive work environment that enables all our Ascenters to perform at their highest potential. It's immensely important to our executive team that our people feel appreciated, with their efforts and hard work acknowledged, and that they are proud of what they do in their careers with Ascent."

"It's powerful to see that 87% of our employees see our company as a Great Place to Work®, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Additionally, 90% are proud to tell others they work at Ascent, and 90% believe our customers would rate the service we deliver as 'excellent,'" says Tiffany Hutchens, Senior Vice President of Human Capital and Legal Counsel at Ascent. "This recognition is also a testament to the shared 'can-do' attitude among our people, which gives them opportunities to grow in their careers and take on new responsibilities at Ascent, as we're always looking to promote from within."

Ascent is dedicated to investing in its people and giving them the training and support they need to be true partners with its customers. The company's trademark "customer obsession" and high-quality service would be impossible without an obsession surrounding its people, making sure to always have good people, well trained and well cared for. In 2022, the company hired >240 employees and made a multi-million-dollar investment in training with the launch of Ascent University, a company-wide learning and development program.

Additionally, Ascent has invested in its workplace environment at its Headquarters with standing desks, a workout gym, comfortable gathering places and in-house dining with company-provided meals available for its around-the-clock operations. Ascent provides enhanced employee benefits, including top-notch health insurance, 401(k) matching, tuition reimbursement, competitive incentive compensation and paid parental leave.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

