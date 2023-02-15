ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Augeo, a global leader in enterprise engagement platform technologies, announced today that it has acquired Brand Networks—a social media marketing pioneer that provides global enterprises with AI-powered tools to optimize advertising investment and media buying; software solutions to amplify authentic employee advocacy; and clean room collaboration technology to monetize first-party data and audiences across leading social platforms. Effective February 14, the acquisition augments Augeo's engagement solutions spectrum and data collaboration initiative. Valor Siren Ventures participated in the transaction alongside Augeo.

Brand Networks is a social media marketing pioneer in AI-optimized advertising investment and media buying, authentic employee advocacy and brand collaboration technology that monetizes first-party data and audiences across leading social platforms. (PRNewswire)

Augeo acquires Brand Networks—accelerating social activation across its global leading engagement solutions.

"We are eager to cultivate Brand Network's innovative paid social solutions that optimize cross-platform advertising budgets with data-driven strategies. Moreover, there is not a more authentic and inspired strategy to advance brand experiences than through the passion and advocacy of that brand's employees, customers and partners. We recognize the power of synthesizing brand advocates across social media to deepen the connection to stakeholders and local communities," said David Kristal, Augeo Founder and CEO. "Augeo's acquisition of Brand Networks extends opportunities for our clients to leverage genuine employee advocacy—creating a unique and inevitable intersection of marketing and HR. Every day, thousands of employees are activated on behalf of major brands through Brand Networks, and we are excited to scale their efforts and accelerate the power of their solutions for our respective clients."

At the core of the innovative and diversified solutions at Brand Networks is a people-centric, data-driven approach to solving challenges for modern marketers in alignment with Augeo's philosophy—including Creator Communities that enable employee advocates to create, publish and measure organic content in real time on behalf of their organization. This revolutionary technology from Brand Networks leverages AI and machine learning algorithms to promote authentic brand relationships with consumers through popular and emerging social media platforms, such as Meta, LinkedIn, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat and Pinterest.

The acquisition also propels Augeo to the forefront of the clean room data revolution. "As the digital world adopts more advanced, secure, compliant and consistent means of first-party data collaboration, our audience exchange solution is a key differentiator that empowers data owners and their partners to serve up the right content to the right people at the right time," Kristal added.

"We believe that Brand Networks is well-positioned to serve clients in the social media marketing landscape. Their innovative solution is unique in the space and we are grateful to support the Brand Networks team while continuing our longstanding relationship with the Augeo team," said Jon Shulkin, Fund Manager at Valor Siren Ventures and Co-President at Valor Equity Partners.

"As global leaders in loyalty and engagement technologies with a robust suite of solutions across workplace engagement, experiential marketing and customer loyalty, Augeo is the ideal partner to expand our reach," said Brand Networks Co-Founder and CEO Mike Garsin. "For nearly two decades, Brand Networks has been at the forefront of the people-based marketing wave—navigating the meteoric rise of social platforms and the transformational impact on marketing on behalf of top brands worldwide. We have helped marketers achieve the highest levels of effectiveness and efficiency across paid, earned and owned social media channels. This acquisition by Augeo will advance our capabilities and expand value for our clients—who will enjoy the same team, care and dedication as they do today."

Garros Group, an investment bank focused on the digital marketing services, data and marketing & advertising technology sectors, served as strategic and financial advisor to Brand Networks.

About Augeo

Augeo is a global leader in enterprise engagement technologies that drive transformational experiences and foster meaningful connections for employees, channel partners, consumers, subscribers and members across industries. We elevate engagement and strengthen relationships for our clients through our workplace engagement, experiential marketing, customer loyalty and crypto loyalty solutions. With more than 45 years of experience, Augeo serves hundreds of clients including dozens of Fortune 500 companies, representing millions of people across the globe using our proprietary platform technology. Our mission is inspiring people to achieve more—one interaction, transaction and experience at a time.

For more information, visit www.augeomarketing.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Walsh, APR, ABC, MBC

MichaelWalshCommunications.com

612.718.8952

About Valor Siren Ventures

The Valor Siren Ventures (VSV) mission is to be the leading innovation engine and investor in early-stage food, food technology, retail, retail technology and sustainability investing. Rooted in Valor's history of food and retail technology, Valor believes there is an opportunity to develop a new model for venture investing with VSV. Our team aspires to create value by generating differentiated investment opportunities, applying our intellectual capital, and accelerating the growth of portfolio companies through operations assistance in scaling.

For more information, visit www.valorep.com/valor-siren-ventures-vsv

About Brand Networks

Brand Networks is a leader in social media technology and services that provides global enterprises with AI-powered tools to optimize advertising investment; software solutions to amplify authentic employee advocacy; and clean room collaboration technology to monetize first-party data and audiences across leading social platforms. Their mission is to enable brands and agencies to leverage the social web to drive measurable business outcomes. Brand Networks integrates with the APIs of leading social platforms to deploy technologies that enable unique targeting and optimizations to drive performance and deliver meaningful results. More than 1,500 enterprises have trusted Brand Networks to meet the challenges of the digital marketing ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Rochester, New York with offices in Boston, Bentonville, Sydney and Hyderabad.

For more information, visit bn.co.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Augeo Affinity Marketing, Inc.