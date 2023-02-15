Chase Cormier appointed Vice President of Corporate Development by Addtronics Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addtronics, LLC ("Addtronics"), a mission-driven holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers, announced today the appointment of Chase Cormier as Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Cormier will be responsible for leading Addtronics' M&A efforts as the company adds more robotic automation solution providers to its family of companies.

At Addtronics, we empower leading robotic automation companies to solve real world manufacturing problems, like increasing throughput, improving worker safety, enhancing product quality, and driving velocity. We believe that together, we can revitalize American manufacturing. (PRNewswire)

Most recently, Mr. Cormier served as Manager of Corporate Development at IES Holdings Inc. (formerly known as Integrated Electrical Services, Inc.), which provides electrical contracting services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers in the United States. Over the course of his career, Mr. Cormier has completed or advised on over four billion dollars of corporate acquisitions. Prior to IES, he held positions at DFW Capital Partners, Orix Capital Partners, RBC Capital Markets, and Vanguard. Mr. Cormier is passionate about building new businesses and assisting them in reaching their highest potential.

On his appointment, Mr. Cormier says, "I am excited to join the Addtronics family of brands and leadership team. Addtronics is building a world-class robotic automation company, and I am fully aligned with their mission to help American manufacturers increase throughput, improve worker safety, enhance product quality, and drive efficiency. I look forward to leveraging my skillset as the new Vice President of Corporate Development to further grow the company and support the mission."

Jerry Osborn, President of Addtronics states, "Mr. Cormier has a demonstrated track record of building strategic partnerships and driving multiple acquisitions. We look forward to leveraging his skillset to further drive growth and help support the Addtronics mission."

Griffin Horter, Co-founder of Addtronics and Managing Partner of Kaho Partners adds, "This role is critical to the long-term success of the company. Our industry is highly fragmented, and we believe that we can add many fantastic brands to our family of companies over time. We are confident that Chase will help increase the pace and quality of our M&A efforts."

In addition to expanding the leadership team, Addtronics continues to pursue both organic and acquisition-driven growth in pursuit of its mission: transforming the domestic manufacturing sector by empower leading robotic automation companies to solve real world manufacturing problems.

About Addtronics: Addtronics is a mission-driven holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers. Addtronics is strengthening the domestic manufacturing sector by increasing access to robotic automation solutions. Addtronics seeks to be the acquirer of choice in this space by allowing its brands to retain their autonomy, identities, and brands. For more information on Addtronics, please visit www.addtronics.com.

About Kaho Partners: Kaho is a thesis-driven private equity firm exclusively focused on building market-leading companies through aggressive organic and inorganic growth. Kaho is singularly focused on building a select few companies and maintains a long-term time horizon. Kaho is based in New York, NY and Greenwich, CT. For more information on Kaho Partners, please visit www.kahopartners.com.

