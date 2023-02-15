Coalesce Capital Expands Leadership Team, Bethany Foullois Joins as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer

Foullois Brings More than 20 Years of Experience in Private Equity; Partnering with Industry Veteran Stephanie Geveda to Invest in Business Services Companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalesce Capital ("Coalesce" or the "Firm"), a private equity firm that seeks to partner with talented and entrepreneurial human capital and technology-enabled business services companies in the middle market, today announced the appointment of Bethany Foullois as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Compliance Officer (CCO).

Ms. Foullois brings more than 20 years of experience in private equity, including 18 years in operations, to Coalesce's purpose-built team. Most recently, she served as COO and CCO at LNK Partners, a private equity firm focused on investing in middle market consumer and retail businesses. Ms. Foullois' experience spans fund finance and administration, management company finance and operations, accounting, tax, investor relations, compliance, ESG/DEI, technology and marketing. Prior to LNK, she held roles in venture capital and technology for nearly 10 years.

"Bethany joins Coalesce at an exciting time as we further build out our seasoned team and move quickly to take advantage of the favorable market conditions and value creation potential we see in the business services market," said Stephanie Geveda, Founder and Managing Partner of Coalesce Capital. "Bethany's impressive background, as well as her proven reputation for collaboration and authenticity, both complement our leadership team's capabilities and fit the Coalesce culture. Together, we look forward to partnering with essential business services companies that harness the power of technology and human capital to build category-leading platforms of tomorrow."

"Coalesce's commitment to diversity of thought, thesis-led and people-centric investing and value creation stand out," said Ms. Foullois. "I am inspired by the opportunity to join this collaborative team and dedicate myself to building Coalesce into the long-term partner of choice for talented business services entrepreneurs. Stephanie is a proven and celebrated industry leader, and I am truly honored to be a part of the terrific founding team she has in place."

Ms. Foullois received a B.A. in Computer Science and Art and the History of Arts from Amherst College and a CTA from Columbia University in the Analysis and Design of Information Systems. She is formerly Vice Chair of Fernweh Group, an investment and transformation firm spun out of McKinsey & Company focused on industrial technologies. She is a member of the Private Equity CFO Association (PECFOA) and the PEI Private Funds CFO network.

About Coalesce Capital

Coalesce Capital is a private equity firm that partners with management teams to build long-term value around differentiated businesses. We are entirely focused on human capital-driven and technology-enabled business services companies and our investment philosophy centers around our conviction that people are the most important ingredient of success. Coalesce teams with middle market business services companies to develop and execute long-term strategic plans focused on accelerating both organic and inorganic growth, leveraging our extensive network of functional and industry advisors to lend specific expertise. The word coalesce reflects our core values and approach: we partner with management teams to come together to create shared success and the platforms of tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.coalescecap.com.

