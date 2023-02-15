NordVPN celebrates birthday by unveiling annual achievements and suggestions for user gifts

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NordVPN , a leading cybersecurity company, marks another productive year. With new game-changing cybersecurity features in place and a confirmed commitment to customers' privacy, NordVPN starts its 11th birthday celebration by revealing the highlights of last year and presenting gifts to internet users.

"It was another year full of continuous efforts to develop top-notch cybersecurity solutions and change the market with innovations. With rising threats online, we remain devoted to our mission of ensuring security and privacy to our users. Furthermore, we are ready to introduce new features to meet our goals," says Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN.

Introducing Meshnet

In 2022, by introducing Meshnet , NordVPN became the first VPN to allow users to route internet traffic through other devices over encrypted private tunnels. Meshnet enables users to create their NordVPN server made up of only their own or their friends' devices, regardless of their location.

This revolutionary feature opens up broad new possibilities for NordVPN users, including secure sharing of unlimited-size documents and media files that maintain their quality. Also with this feature, gamers can create and join LAN parties, and any user can access and use other devices and software remotely.

Threat Protection's proven benefits

NordVPN's Threat Protection security solution, which is designed to defend users from everyday online cyber threats like malware and trackers, has proved its efficiency and shown undeniable benefits for users.

Research shows that NordVPN's Threat Protection feature blocked 344M trackers, 341M intrusive ads, and 506K malware infections in the month of December 2022 alone.

Similarly to an antivirus, Threat Protection secures users by scanning files before they download, identifying threats, and blocking them before they harm devices.

Commitment to privacy

NordVPN proved its commitment to users' privacy by undergoing its third no-log policy assurance engagement . It was conducted by Deloitte, an industry-leading Big Four auditing firm, which independently examined NordVPN's procedures and the configurations of its standard VPN, obfuscated, Double VPN, Onion Over VPN, and P2P servers. It also conducted a central infrastructure inspection.

Birthday discounts

To provide digital confidence to a broader audience of internet users, NordVPN has launched a birthday campaign. From February 8, every buyer purchasing NordVPN's 2-year plan gets a 63% discount and extra subscription time of 3 months or 1 year.

For more information about birthday deals, see https://nordvpn.com/

View original content:

SOURCE NordVPN