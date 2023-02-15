REPORT: A $13B Increase in Funding for U.S. Climate Science Over the Next 5 Years is Required to Support an Ambitious Drive to Ensure Climate Safety

U.S. and Global funding for climate research are insufficient given their importance to public welfare and the economy and have been flat in real terms for several decades

Lack of funding for climate research has created large uncertainties in predicting near-term climate change, including the global cooling effect of the reflection of sunlight from particles in pollution, where reductions could increase near-term warming

Climate interventions to reduce warming rapidly may reduce disaster risks, but society lacks information to make decisions about their potential use

A $2.6B annual increase over the next 5 years - $13B total -could provide the information and resources needed to evaluate the best next steps to promote climate safety approaches to fight climate change

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SilverLining released an unprecedented report on the research and funding needed to effectively address the existing gaps in climate research and the portfolio of climate responses to keep people and natural systems safe from escalating near term climate threats. While reducing greenhouse gas emissions is essential, no level of emissions reduction can counter the warming effects of greenhouse gases (GHGs) that are already in the atmosphere. Addressing the short and decreasing window available for reducing heat in the climate system is an urgent priority.

Kelly Wanser, Executive Director of SilverLining said: "The climate is projected to warm for the next several decades in every scenario for emissions, posing grave risks to people and natural systems, especially those most vulnerable. Some natural systems are approaching tipping points that could accelerate climate change beyond humans' ability to adapt. We must work as a national and global community to rapidly generate information and evaluate options to chart a safe path."

According to the report "Near-term Climate Risk and Intervention: A Roadmap for Research, U.S. Research Investment and International Scientific Cooperation", the United States requires a "Climate Safety Initiative" backed by $13.1 billion in new funding for climate research over 5 years to support US and global safety and security. The initiative should deliver against an ambitious roadmap of climate research and observation designed to support scientific assessment of near-term climate risks and interventions in 5 years and to reduce climate disaster risks within a decade.

A coordinated U.S. scientific research effort structured around a 5-year roadmap could fill information gaps on near-term climate risks and deliver a robust scientific assessment of the potential for sunlight reflection approaches and other promising climate interventions to reduce those risks.

Climate interventions are approaches proposed by scientists to rapidly remove greenhouse gasses or heat energy from the atmosphere. The most promising and rapid approaches, called solar climate interventions, leverage natural system processes to increase the reflection of sunlight (or release of longwave radiation) from the atmosphere. They may provide options for protecting the safety of the world's people and the stability of its natural systems.

U.S. and Global funding for climate research (excluding energy and other emissions reduction) are relatively low given their importance to public welfare and the economy and have been flat in real terms for several decades. As a consequence, there are large uncertainties in predicting near-term climate change, including the global cooling effect of the reflection of sunlight from particles in pollution, where reductions could increase near-term warming.

The proposed funding represents a 50-60% increase over existing levels, but pales in comparison to the $93B in federal spending for NASA's Artemis Mars program or the $75B in damages caused by an unusually strong hurricane Harvey in 2017.

This research effort would support international cooperation and equity on science and policy regarding near-term climate risks and rapid climate interventions. U.S. scientific research plays a central role in supporting international climate and environmental science and governance for the rest of the world. A coordinated U.S. scientific research effort could also facilitate expanded international participation in research to support more effective and equitable decision-making, including for those most affected by climate change, often in the global south.

The acknowledgement of the importance of climate research by decision makers is clear. The UN-backed Scientific Assessment of Ozone Depletion: 2022 executive summary recently released confirmed that climate intervention research is critical . The robust findings of the full upcoming report will have an exponential impact on other research projects worldwide. The U.S. government has also recognized the critical importance of climate research. The White House and multiple federal agencies are working on a bipartisan mandated report that should be released this year. The goal is to evaluate the research required to support scientific assessments of climate interventions.

The gaps in leadership and information have already prompted startups and other efforts to explore solar climate interventions independently, following uncertain pathways. At the moment society lacks sufficient information to support decisions about the use of climate interventions or mechanisms for monitoring and governance. This creates an urgent need for robust public research and therefore increased investment.

