Resideo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, data com, and other product categories, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Record net revenue of $6.37 billion , up 9% from $5.85 billion in 2021

Gross profit margin of 27.7%, compared to 27.1% in the prior year

Record income from operations of $611 million , or 9.6% of revenue, compared to $559 million , or 9.6% of revenue in 2021, including restructuring and impairment expenses of $35 million in the fourth quarter 2022

Fully diluted earnings per share of $1.90 , compared to $1.63 per share in the prior year

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $1.56 billion , up 7% from $1.45 billion in the fourth quarter 2021

Gross profit margin of 27.6%, unchanged versus the prior year quarter

Income from operations of $98 million , or 6.3% of revenue, compared to $141 million , or 9.7% of revenue, in the fourth quarter 2021, including restructuring and impairment expenses of $35 million in the fourth quarter 2022

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.26 , compared to $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year

Management Remarks

"Across the organization the team continued to deliver for customers in the face of the dynamic supply chain environment and challenging macro economic backdrop," commented Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's President and CEO. "Feedback from customers and our data indicate our competitive positioning remains strong across the majority of our key markets. This is evident in the results both ADI and Products and Solutions delivered in 2022, with record revenue and expanding profitability even as residential market growth began to slow in the second half of the year. We remain focused on executing on the substantial long-term opportunity to improve margins and drive higher profitability through product innovation, cost optimization, and manufacturing efficiency initiatives."

"Given elevated near-term uncertainty around the macro-economic environment and the residential market outlook, we have taken action to reduce costs. This includes headcount reductions, scaling back certain investment initiatives, and further rationalizing corporate spending. We have also begun the manufacturing optimization work delayed due to supply chain challenges. These actions will position us to better respond to market fluctuations while continuing to support our customers and invest in key innovation and profit enhancement initiatives."

Cost Reduction Actions

Resideo has initiated cost reduction actions that are expected to result in an approximate 5% decrease in Resideo's global workforce and approximately $70 million of annualized savings once fully implemented, which is expected to be within the next 12-24 months. Key initiatives include right-sizing the business, simplifying the organizational structure, optimizing manufacturing, and rationalizing corporate spending. These cost reduction measures are expected to improve the focus of operational resources on advancing strategic initiatives and better position Resideo to scale with future growth.

The Company incurred $35 million in restructuring and impairment expenses related to these costs reduction actions, which were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. Cash costs associated with these actions are expected to be approximately $25 million and paid throughout 2023.

Products and Solutions 2022 Highlights

Net revenue of $2.78 billion , up 13% compared to 2021

Operating profit of $527 million , down 3% compared to 2021

Completed the acquisition of First Alert and made significant integration progress

Revenue growth in Air products of 11% year-over-year, driven by connected thermostats

Products and Solutions delivered record revenue of $2.78 billion in 2022, up 13% compared to 2021, including $341 million revenue contribution from the First Alert acquisition in 2022 and approximately $95 million of unfavorable impact from foreign exchange movements. Growth in Air products, driven by strength in connected thermostats and zoning solutions, was partially offset by slower Security product sales. Results in the second half of 2022 were negatively impacted by inventory destocking across OEM and distribution channels.

Gross margin for the year was 38.7%, compared to 39.6% in 2021. Gross margin was negatively impacted by the inclusion of lower margin First Alert revenue, continued input inflation, and lower volumes, partially offset by strong realization on pricing actions. Operating profit for 2022 was $527 million, or 18.9% of revenue, down from 21.9% in 2021. Products and Solutions made significant progress during 2022 on a number of key long-term initiatives focused on driving product and services innovation across the portfolio. At the center of this is software platforming work and expansion of home energy management solutions. Additionally, the acquisition of First Alert in late March 2022 added significant new capabilities to the product portfolio around smoke and carbon monoxide detection. This includes the opportunity to expand First Alert products into our traditional distribution channel and with new residential construction customers.

ADI Global Distribution 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $3.59 billion , up 6% compared to 2021

Gross margin of 19.4%, up 130 basis points compared to 2021

Operating profit of $313 million , up 17% compared to 2021

E-commerce sales growth of 24% year-over-year, accounting for 18% of ADI total revenue in 2022

ADI revenue of $3.59 billion in 2022 was up 6% compared to 2021, driven by 10% year-over-year growth in North America. During 2022, acquisitions completed in the past twelve months added $86 million and foreign exchange was a headwind of approximately $66 million compared to the prior year. Demand and pricing were strong in categories that typically serve commercial end markets including fire, video surveillance and access control. This was partially offset by slower demand trends within the residential focused intrusion and audio visual categories.

ADI continued to enhance the customer's omnichannel experience, drive growth in private brands, and expand its presence into attractive adjacent categories. ADI's e-commerce channel grew 24%, representing 18% of total ADI revenue, with overall touchless revenue reaching 37% of ADI's total revenue. Exclusive brands sales grew 25% compared to 2021, and revenue from categories servicing audio visual and data com exceeded $500 million for 2022.

Gross margin of 19.4% in 2022 was up 130 basis points compared to 2021. Benefits from the current inflationary pricing environment, progress on ADI specific price optimization efforts, and expansion of exclusive brands all contributed to margin expansion. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $373 million in 2022, up 10% compared to 2021 supporting growth in adjacent categories and investment in digital initiatives. Operating profit of $313 million for 2022 was up 17% from $268 million in 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue of $6.37 billion in 2022 grew 9% compared with the prior year of $5.85 billion. Gross profit margin for 2022 was 27.7%, up 60 basis points compared to 27.1% in the prior year. Resideo's operating profit of $611 million in 2022 compared to the prior year operating profit of $559 million. Total Corporate costs were $229 million, down from $250 million in the prior year due to an $8 million benefit associated with an indemnification accrual release in third quarter 2022 and a $9 million impairment charge related to the Austin, Texas office relocation in the third quarter 2021. Net income for 2022 was $283 million, or $1.90 per diluted common share, compared with $242 million, or $1.63 per diluted common share, in the prior year.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue of $1.56 billion in the fourth quarter 2022 grew 7% compared with the prior year of $1.45 billion. Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter 2022 was 27.6%, flat to the prior year quarter. Resideo's operating profit was $98 million in the fourth quarter 2022, including restructuring and impairment expenses of $35 million, compared to the prior year quarter's operating profit of $141 million. Total Corporate costs were $67 million, up from $54 million in the prior year quarter due to $4 million of restructuring expenses associated with programs initiated in the fourth quarter of 2022 and costs associated with information technology and finance organizational transformation. Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 was $39 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share, compared with $67 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, in the prior year quarter.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Resideo reported net cash provided by operating activities of $152 million in 2022 compared to cash provided by operating activities of $315 million in the prior year. The lower cash generation was primarily due to higher working capital. At December 31, 2022, Resideo had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $329 million and total outstanding debt of $1.4 billion.

Outlook

The following table summarizes the Company's current first quarter 2023 and full year 2023 outlook.

($ in millions, except per share data) Q1 2023 2023 Revenue $1,520 - $1,560 $6,200 - $6,550 Gross Profit Margin 26.3% - 27.3% 26.8% - 27.8% Income From Operations $120 - $140 $625 - $675 Earnings Per Share $0.29 - $0.39 $1.85 - $2.15

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Resideo will hold a conference call with investors on February 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET. An audio webcast of the call will be accessible at https://investor.resideo.com , where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation. To join the conference call, please dial 888-660-6357 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-929-201-6127 (international), with the conference title "Resideo Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings" or the conference ID: 7301399.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (1) our ability to achieve our outlook regarding the first quarter 2023 and full year 2023, (2) our ability to recognize the expected savings from, and the timing and impact of, our cost reduction actions, (3) the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption to our business and the global economy caused by it, including its effect on our and our business partners' supply chains, (4) the amount of our obligations and nature of our contractual restrictions pursuant to, and disputes that have or may hereafter arise under the agreements we entered into with Honeywell in connection with our spin-off, (5) the likelihood of continued success of our transformation programs and initiatives, (6) risks related to our recently completed acquisitions, including First Alert, including our ability to achieve the targeted amount of annual cost synergies, successfully integrate the acquired operations (including successfully driving category growth in connected offerings), and the expected net present value of tax benefits resulting from the First Alert transaction and (7) the other risks described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other periodic filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements.

Table 1: SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)



Q4 2022

Full Year 2022 (in millions) Products and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company

Products and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company Net revenue $ 693

$ 867

$ —

$ 1,560

$ 2,783

$ 3,587

$ —

$ 6,370 Cost of goods sold 427

701

1

1,129

1,707

2,891

6

4,604 Gross profit (loss) 266

166

(1)

431

1,076

696

(6)

1,766 Research and development expenses 30

—

—

30

110

—

1

111 Selling, general and administrative expenses 105

92

61

258

388

373

213

974 Intangible asset amortization 6

3

1

10

22

8

5

35 Restructuring and impairment expenses 29

2

4

35

29

2

4

35 Income (loss) from operations $ 96

$ 69

$ (67)

$ 98

$ 527

$ 313

$ (229)

$ 611





Q4 2021

Full Year 2021 (in millions) Products and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company

Products and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company Net revenue $ 633

$ 821

$ —

$ 1,454

$ 2,468

$ 3,378

$ —

$ 5,846 Cost of goods sold(1)(2) 389

663

—

1,052

1,490

2,766

6

4,262 Gross profit (loss) 244

158

—

402

978

612

(6)

1,584 Research and development expenses(2) 23

—

—

23

85

—

1

86 Selling, general and administrative expenses(1)(2) 92

86

53

231

333

339

237

909 Intangible asset amortization(1) 4

2

1

7

19

5

6

30 Restructuring and impairment expenses(2) —

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Income (loss) from operations $ 125

$ 70

$ (54)

$ 141

$ 541

$ 268

$ (250)

$ 559





Q4 2022 % change

compared with prior period

Full Year 2022 % change

compared with prior period

Products and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company

Products and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company Net revenue 9 %

6 %

N/A

7 %

13 %

6 %

N/A

9 % Cost of goods sold(1)(2) 10 %

6 %

N/A

7 %

15 %

5 %

— %

8 % Gross profit (loss) 9 %

5 %

N/A

7 %

10 %

14 %

— %

11 % Research and development expenses(2) 30 %

N/A

N/A

30 %

29 %

N/A

— %

29 % Selling, general and administrative expenses(1)(2) 14 %

7 %

15 %

12 %

17 %

10 %

(10) %

7 % Intangible asset amortization(1) 50 %

50 %

— %

43 %

16 %

60 %

(17) %

17 % Restructuring and impairment expenses(2) N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Income (loss) from operations (23) %

(1) %

24 %

(30) %

(3) %

17 %

(8) %

9 %































(1) The prior year information was reclassified to present intangible asset amortization as a separate line item. Intangible asset amortization was formerly included within

cost of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses. (2) The prior year information was reclassified to present restructuring and impairment expenses as a separate line item. Restructuring and impairment expenses were formerly

included within cost of goods sold, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses.

Table 2: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net revenue $ 1,560

$ 1,454

$ 6,370

$ 5,846 Cost of goods sold(1)(2) 1,129

1,052

4,604

4,262 Gross profit 431

402

1,766

1,584 Research and development expenses(2) 30

23

111

86 Selling, general and administrative expenses(1)(2) 258

231

974

909 Intangible asset amortization(1) 10

7

35

30 Restructuring and impairment expenses(2) 35

—

35

— Income from operations 98

141

611

559 Other expenses, net 10

28

135

158 Interest expense, net 18

11

58

48 Income before taxes 70

102

418

353 Provision for income taxes 31

35

135

111 Net income $ 39

$ 67

$ 283

$ 242















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.26

$ 0.46

$ 1.94

$ 1.68 Diluted $ 0.26

$ 0.45

$ 1.90

$ 1.63















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 146

145

146

144 Diluted 149

149

149

148

(1) The prior year Consolidated Statements of Operations were reclassified to present intangible asset amortization as a separate line item. Amortization of intangible assets were formerly included within cost of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses. (2) The prior year Consolidated Statements of Operations were reclassified to present restructuring and impairment expenses as a separate line item. Restructuring and impairment expenses were formerly included within cost of goods sold, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses.

Table 3: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(in millions) December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 326

$ 775 Accounts receivable, net 1,002

876 Inventories, net 975

740 Other current assets 199

150 Total current assets 2,502

2,541







Property, plant and equipment, net 366

287 Goodwill 2,724

2,661 Intangible assets, net 475

120 Other assets 320

244 Total assets $ 6,387

$ 5,853







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 894

$ 883 Current portion of long-term debt 12

10 Accrued liabilities 640

601 Total current liabilities 1,546

1,494







Long-term debt 1,404

1,220 Obligations payable under Indemnification Agreements 580

585 Other liabilities 328

302 Total liabilities 3,858

3,601







Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value: 700 shares authorized, 148 and 146 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 146 and 145 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2021, respectively —

— Additional paid-in capital 2,176

2,121 Retained earnings 600

317 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (212)

(165) Treasury stock at cost (35)

(21) Total stockholders' equity 2,529

2,252 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,387

$ 5,853

Table 4: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:













Net income $ 39

$ 67

$ 283

$ 242 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 25

21

94

88 Restructuring and impairment expenses 35

—

35

— Stock-based compensation expense 14

10

50

39 Deferred income taxes (3)

6

(3)

6 Other, net (2)

(1)

6

3 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

41 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired companies:













Accounts receivable, net 70

48

(72)

(30) Inventories, net 7

(33)

(122)

(73) Other current assets 12

33

(26)

27 Accounts payable (48)

(23)

(43)

(42) Accrued liabilities (16)

(12)

(41)

14 Other, net 6

(4)

(9)

— Net cash provided by operating activities 139

112

152

315 Cash Flows From Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (51)

(15)

(85)

(63) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5)

—

(665)

(11) Other investing activities, net (1)

6

(14)

9 Net cash used in investing activities (57)

(9)

(764)

(65) Cash Flows From Financing Activities:













Proceeds from issuance of A&R Term B Facility —

—

200

1,250 Repayments of long-term debt (3)

(3)

(12)

(1,188) Payment of debt facility issuance and modification costs —

—

(4)

(39) Other financing activities, net (9)

(5)

(14)

(3) Net cash (used by) provided by financing activities (12)

(8)

170

20 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4

(2)

(8)

(8) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 74

93

(450)

262 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 255

686

779

517 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 329

$ 779

$ 329

$ 779

