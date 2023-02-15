TAARA Scrubs Revolutionizing Healthcare Apparel: Sustainable Scrubs Made From Recycled Fabric, Preventing Landfill

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAARA an online retailer of upscale medical scrubs has launched high quality, sustainable medical scrubs designed to meet the needs of healthcare professionals. With bluesign® approved fabric made from recycled material that meet the criteria of Oeko-tex standard, the scrub line features a chic variety of styles, colors, and sizes that provide luxurious comfort, 4-way stretch, fluid repellency, and multiple pockets and utility loops for medical professional tools.

TAARA Scrubs (PRNewswire)

Premium medical apparel with a modern edge and icon-styling, TAARA is designed for the brightest stars among us.

Michelle Mastrangelo, the creator of TAARA Scrubs states, "For over a dozen years, I have been designing and manufacturing medical uniforms. Through my experience, I've observed a deficiency in the market for eco-friendly scrub brands, specifically sustainable scrubs featuring fluid-repellent technology. This realization led to the inception of TAARA. Our scrubs are high-end and modern in design, utilizing only the best recycled yarns and environmentally friendly fluid-repellent treatments. Caring for our planet is of the utmost importance to me, and I recognize that the fate of the earth's future rests in the hands of today's decision makers and creators. It is our collective responsibility to do our part, and healthcare professionals can take pride in doing so by wearing TAARA Scrubs."

The new line of upscale medical scrubs are designed with environmentally friendly, fluorine-free latest technology that provides durable water repellency and stain release properties to fabric, while maintaining breathability and softness of the scrubs. The brand promises maximum comfort and best fit, so that healthcare professionals can focus on providing the best care to their patients while also making them look and feel good.

TAARA scrubs are thoughtfully designed to meet the top-tier quality and sustainability standards. The scrubs feature chic necklines, additional pockets, stylish pen loops and elegant seam detailing. "We are proud to present our sustainable line of scrubs and believe that it will set a new standard in the industry," adds the founder of TAARA Mr. Prabu Sivagurunathan. "Our goal is to provide healthcare professionals with the best possible scrubs that are not just comfortable and high quality but are also eco-friendly."

For more information on TAARA Medical Scrubs, please visit www.weartaara.com

For media inquiries, please contact

Email: info@weartaara.com

Phone no: 1-888-209-4537

Address: Tribute Wear Corp.

4400 State Hwy 121, Suite 300

Lewisville, TX 75056 USA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TAARA Scrubs