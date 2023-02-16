Cartus Unveils Bold New Identity

Global Talent Mobility Leader Relaunches Website with Greater Emphasis on Delivering Timely Thought Leadership

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) company and a global leader in talent mobility and corporate relocation solutions, today announced the completion of their corporate brand refresh and new thought leadership-focused website. The initiatives reflect input from across their global employee and client base, which includes more than a third of Fortune 100 companies as well as hundreds of clients who move anywhere from a few dozen to a few hundred employees each year.

"Our parent company's purpose is to Empower Everyone's Next Move," explains Eric Barnes, Cartus Interim President and CEO. "Cartus' role in that is to deliver an exceptional experience to clients, customers, and their families through the power of cutting-edge mobility and real estate solutions, technology, and industry expertise."

That exceptional experience now includes a radically redesigned public website, built with a bias for thought leadership, beautifully rendered. "Whether you're a prospect, client, supplier, or relocating employee, you have quick, easy access to industry-exclusive blogs, podcasts, surveys, research, and other engaging, actionable content, delivered through a modern, attractive user experience," said Rob Moore, Cartus SVP, Global Sales and Growth Enablement.

Nearly every aspect of the new brand identity has been reconstructed from first principles to convey what "Cartus" means today. The lowercase lettering in the Cartus wordmark reflects a friendly, approachable personality, while a more prominent typeface ensures a vivid brand expression at any size. The bold four-stroke globe pays homage to the company's historical brand identity and global experience—with employees on four continents serving customers in 190 countries—while modernizing and simplifying the design for a contemporary look and feel. The outermost arc of the icon is a subtle reinforcement of the "C" in "Cartus." It is also an open perfect circle, representing the company's comprehensive service offerings and emphasis on flexible solutions over rigid prescriptions. Finally, the bright blue and deep blue brand colors evoke the relocation and talent mobility leader's blue-sky thinking, vast reach, and depth of expertise while maintaining its long-time association with this hue, which is also traditionally used to convey a brand's stability and reliability—two additional advantages Cartus offers its clients.

Moore was quick to emphasize that this was not a rebrand. "We have built up a lot of positive equity, reputation, and momentum with the Cartus name over the last 17 years, and that's not going anywhere. At the same time, it's undeniable that Cartus is not the same company we were ten years ago or even five years ago. Yet the most visible aspects of our brand, what people saw at events and on the web, didn't reflect the new Cartus. It still showed who we were, not who we are NOW, or what our vision is for our company, our clients and customers, and our industry."

That vision includes leaning into and living up to a new essence, Where Mobility Meets AgilitySM, which clients attest the company has earned over the last several years while supporting them through challenges posed by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, remote and hybrid work, visa and immigration restrictions, and other global trends.

"We have relied heavily on Cartus to do the impossible," says Marisa Johnson, Textron Director, Global Services. "Namely, help us place critical talent in the right place at the right time and fulfill our duty of care to our employees and their families. Our ability to truly partner with Cartus has allowed us to successfully navigate these uncharted waters and come out better for it on the other side."

Cartus Corporation, a global leader in talent mobility and a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), delivers the full spectrum of corporate relocation services to organizations of all sizes across the world. These include more than a third of Fortune 100 companies as well as hundreds of clients with small-to-mid-size programs serviced through their dedicated Cartus InsigniaSM segment.

