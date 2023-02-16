Earnest Analytics launches new foot traffic data set

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Analytics (FKA Earnest Research), the leading data analytics firm for investors, companies, and consulting firms, has launched a new foot traffic data set.

Earnest's foot traffic data includes 615 entities under coverage, 382,000 locations, and over 4 years of history.

The foot traffic dataset is currently available via S3, Snowflake, and Earnest's proprietary web-based analytics platform Earnest Dash .

About Earnest Analytics

Founded in 2012 as Earnest Research, Earnest Analytics measures the consumer and healthcare economies with real-time data, providing actionable insights for institutional investors, companies, consultants, and government agencies. Our structured datasets provide clear, correlated signals, with tools for deep fundamental analytics on Consumer Spend, Retail Pricing, CPG, Foot Traffic, and Healthcare Claims. Earnest enables companies to deeply understand consumer habits and national health trends. For more information visit www.earnestanalytics.com .

For Press Inquiries Please Contact

Deanna Kim, Senior Marketing & Media Relations Associate

dkim@earnestanalytics.com

