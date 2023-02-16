Fort Point Capital Invests in Yandell

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Point Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm, announced today that it has invested in The Yandell Family of Companies ("Yandell"), a leading transportation, warehousing, logistics, and value-added service provider serving the wine, food, and beverage industries since 1945. Based in Benicia, CA, Yandell consists of SC Warehouses, a temperature-controlled warehouse solution, Yandell Truckaway, a provider of transportation and trucking services throughout Northern and Central California, and Yes! Logistics, a freight brokerage.

"We are excited to partner with the Yandell team and support their vision for growth and expansion."

"Yandell is a well-established player in the wine logistics space and has built a strong reputation as a critical supply chain partner to the winery ecosystem," said Christina Pai, Partner at Fort Point Capital. "We are excited to partner with the Yandell team and support their vision for growth and expansion."

"We have been impressed with Yandell's long history and track record of delivering high touch service to many of the leading wineries in the U.S. today," said Michael Brofft, Vice President at Fort Point Capital. "Yandell has built a compelling service offering that eliminates operational complexity for its customers, allowing them to focus on their core operations of producing wine, food or other beverages."

"After operating independently for the last 78 years, our family is excited to be partnering with Fort Point Capital," said John Yandell Jr., President of Yandell. "Their extensive experience investing in the logistics space combined with their partnership approach will provide us with the resources we need to enhance our service offering, invest in sales and marketing, and expand geographically."

Yandell is Fort Point's sixteenth platform investment and eighth investment from FPC Small Cap Fund II. Over the past twelve months, Fort Point has closed ten transactions, including the exit of one of its portfolio companies, four new platform investments and five add-on acquisitions in support of its portfolio.

Live Oak Bank and NorthCoast Mezzanine provided debt financing for the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis, McCarter & English, and RSM advised Fort Point, while the Company was advised by Janney Montgomery Scott.

About Fort Point Capital

Fort Point Capital ("Fort Point") brings a management-led, growth-oriented approach to private equity investing, targeting fragmented sectors of the business services industry. Founded in Boston in 2011, Fort Point partners with founders and management teams to accelerate growth and performance by providing resources to help expand teams and establish infrastructure, enhance service offerings, access new markets, and support strategic add-on acquisitions. Fort Point fulfills its commitment to management, employees, and shareholders by employing a repeatable process to drive durable value, as evidenced in over 40 acquisitions since its inception. Fort Point Capital is currently investing from FPC Small Cap Fund III. To learn more, please visit fortpointcapital.com.

About The Yandell Family of Companies

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Benicia, CA, The Yandell Family of Companies is a leading integrated temperature-controlled warehouse solution and critical supply chain partner to the winery ecosystem, providing transportation, warehousing, logistics, and value-added services to the wine, food, and beverage industry. To learn more, please visit yandell-scw.com.

SOURCE Fort Point Capital