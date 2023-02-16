Jasper Colin Research Rebrands to Jasper Colin, Unveils all-new Strategic Roadmap Powered by Innovation and Growth

New York based global research company Jasper Colin Research has just announced a refreshed brand identity with Jasper Colin as its new brand name. This new brand embodies the company's renewed sense of innovation and growth.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper Colin Inc. a global research company based in New York today unveiled a new brand identity, reflecting company's transformation to an expanded suite of services backed by robust data intelligence capabilities and enhancement of client experience. At the heart of this change, is the company's continued focus on incremental innovation to adapt to the changing expectations of clients and industry. With 15 years of empowering data-centric actionable intelligence through single largest data source and a data driven culture, this transformation stems around partnering with our clients in their journey from data to decision through next generation technology solutions.

"We are in a major transition phase and these strategic changes are aimed to demonstrate a successful growth strategy in 2023. The industry landscape has never been more dynamic. Through this transformation we will be spear-heading a technology-oriented problem solving process catering to several unmet needs of our clients in data intelligence space," said Amit Choudhary, Chief Executive Officer at Jasper Colin.

Following its rebranding, Jasper Colin has revealed its new strategic roadmap that comprises of a number of initiatives to revamp business operations focused on technology and product development. The company has also defined vertical specific solutions embedded with actionable data backed insights on markets, brand, products, and customers.

With the goal of reimagining customer experience and keeping pace with the latest technological advances, Jasper Colin has also launched JC-X, its proprietary platform for streamlining project execution and automated reporting. This platform has been designed to enhance the experience of its customers in seamless research execution, ensuring greater visibility and involvement in the process. The company will also increase its R&D investments in innovation and client experience in the near future, which will pave the way for expanding the company's service, covering the entire journey from data to decision.

"The rebranding of Jasper Colin Research is indicative of an organization on the move. Over the years, we've grown and evolved. Today we may look a little different with our new corporate identity, but our essence remains the same. This rebranding will help us spread our wings to take our brand to all-new heights leveraging the power of innovation," Amit Choudhary added.

To find out more, please visit www.jaspercolin.com

About Jasper Colin: Jasper Colin is a global data intelligence provider, supplying data centric actionable insights solving most critical business questions for investment firms, agencies, and corporate customers across the globe. Founded in 2007, Jasper Colin has regional offices in US, UK, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.

