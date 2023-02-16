MixMode Adds to Sales Leadership with Addition of Todd DeBell as VP, Channel

Company's strong 2022 growth leads to more key executive hires, including DeBell and his extensive experience building and leading vendor sales channels.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MixMode Inc., the leader in AI-driven network security, today announced the addition of Todd DeBell as VP, Channel Sales. DeBell will be responsible for continuing to expand MixMode's channel sales strategy to accelerate MixMode's triple-digit revenue growth of 2021 and 2022.

Todd DeBell is an industry leader with 30+ years of experience. Prior to MixMode, DeBell was in an executive sales position at ExtraHop. He has also held senior leadership sales roles at a variety of leading Cybersecurity companies including: Zscaler, Bugcrowd, Forescout Technologies Inc. and FireMon. For nine years, DeBell has been recognized as a CRN Channel Chief, an honor awarded to the most influential and powerful leaders in the IT channel.

"Todd has been a transformative leader in the channel sales arena for many years," said John Keister, CEO of MixMode. "His track record in helping companies build out global channel sales programs is tremendous. As a channel-only company, MixMode is committed to the opportunity ahead to transform the way partners and enterprise customers think about Cybersecurity."

DeBell joins a sales team that has expanded its footprint since 2020 to cover sales opportunities with the channel and large enterprises both in the U.S. and around the world.

"For years, I have seen enterprise customers struggle with managing large data feeds and securing their environments at a reasonable price. With MixMode's innovative approach to big data security and analytics, the demand for MixMode will continue to grow until it is off the charts." DeBell continues, "I am excited about the foundation we have in place already with many significant partners and we will look to steadily grow our partner footprint in the coming years."

About MixMode:

MixMode is a no-rules-required Cybersecurity platform, serving large enterprises with big data environments across a variety of industries. MixMode delivers a patented, self-learning platform that acts as the Cybersecurity Intelligence Layer℠ to detect both known and unknown attacks, including novel attacks designed to bypass legacy cyber defenses. This is accomplished in real-time, across any cloud or on-premise data stream. Trusted by global entities in banking, public utilities and government sectors, industry cyber leaders rely on MixMode to protect their most critical assets. The platform dramatically improves the efficiency of SOC teams previously burdened with writing and tuning rules and manually searching for attacks. The MixMode platform can be deployed remotely, with no appliances, in under an hour with business outcomes evident within days. Backed by PSG and Entrada Ventures, the company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.mixmode.ai.

