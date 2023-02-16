Orsini Earns Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation from URAC

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy today announced that the company earned URAC's prestigious designation as a Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence. URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through accreditation, certification, and measurement. Their Center of Excellence designation recognizes specialty pharmacies that demonstrate a commitment to quality health services, patient safety, and improved outcomes for patients living with rare diseases.

"By achieving accreditation, Orsini has demonstrated our continued commitment to attain and maintain the highest level of professional standards for patients, manufacturers, and providers. We are proud to serve the rare disease community by offering expertise and complete solutions that improve the quality of care and enhance the quality of life," said Brandon Tom, Orsini's Chief Executive Officer.

"Pharmacies and related pharmaceutical services play a critical role in the healthcare delivery system now more than ever. Given the complicated nature of rare diseases, pharmacies like Orsini Specialty Pharmacy do much more than fill a prescription. As trusted experts at the frontline of care delivery, they often provide targeted patient support and education to ensure proper medication management," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. "By achieving URAC accreditation, Orsini demonstrates excellence in quality care delivery and their long-term commitment to ensuring patient safety and improving outcomes."

URAC awarded Orsini the Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence for meeting or exceeding rigorous program standards for patient management, staff education, coordinated patient care, and care transitions. Notably, Orsini demonstrated a customized and high-touch approach to coordinated, compassionate patient care, and stringent storage and handling protocols to address the demands of sometimes delicate rare disease medications, and comprehensive reporting capabilities.

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers around experienced, therapy-specific care teams that provide personalized patient care based on their specific conditions and treatments. Orsini provides specialized management of the handling and service requirements for high-complexity specialty pharmaceuticals, including case management and other programs specific to patients with rare and/or chronic diseases. The company's comprehensive solutions also include medication adherence programs, data analytics, customized manufacturer programs, and nationwide nursing coverage for convenient in-home infusion services. In addition to the just-announced URAC accreditation for Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, NABP, and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, e-mail us at orsini@orsinihc.com, or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com/.

