Zephyr Announces 2022 Zephyr Loves Designers Social Media Contest Winners

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that has led the industry in smart design and clean air for the past 25 years, announces the winners of its 2022 Zephyr Loves Designers contest. The contest runs throughout the year and recognizes designers that use Zephyr products in creative applications, while pushing the boundaries of design.

This contest is an opportunity to recognize the design community that continues to inspire us with their incredible work

The four winners are: Studio Squire (Ventilation: Lux Connect),Marks Woods Construction (Ventilation: Titan Wall), Streamline Construction (Presrv: Dual Zone Wine Cooler and Single Zone Beverage Cooler), and Circle A Builders (Presrv: Panel Ready Beverage.

Designer Michelle Squire with CA-based Studio Squire integrated the Zephyr Lux Connect Island range hood in her Tiburon project. The stunning property sits atop a hill and views of the San Francisco Bay can be seen from almost every window in the home. "Selecting the Zephyr Lux Island Hood was a key element in the design because it provides ventilation without interrupting the views. We chose the white finish so the hood would blend into the ceiling rather than draw attention to itself. The Lux Connect offers high functionality and minimalism so that uninterrupted views can be enjoyed throughout the entire space," continues Squire. Lux Connect is equipped with Perimeter Aspiration, a technique that moves airflow away from the central area of the hood and evenly distributes it through narrow openings around the perimeter. Lux Connect is compatible with the new Zephyr Connect app, which integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices for voice activation to control the hood functions. The app provides helpful notifications, quick access to warranty information, how-to videos, and intuitive support.

Mark's Woods is a VA-based full service general contractor that included the Titan Wall in a professional-style kitchen. "Given that there were a lot of unique elements in this kitchen such as the slat wall and truncated backsplash, we wanted a hood that would complement the design while providing power over the range," said Marks-Woods Design Team. "The Titan Wall was the perfect solution for this professional kitchen because we needed to add a duct extension due to the vaulted ceilings. This allowed us to cut the extension to fit the angle of the ceiling and give a more custom look. We loved the Titan's powerful blower, LED lighting, and innovative features." Featuring the Zephyr PowerWave™ technology, Titan features a 750-CFM blower with the option to combine two blowers together to achieve 1,300 CFM.

Circle A Builders, a Utah-based custom home builder, selected the Presrv Panel Ready Beverage Cooler for a 375-square-foot pool house that is the essence of indoor and outdoor living. "The inspiration for this project was a fun day by the pool! This space was created as a retreat from the sun, so having cold refreshing drinks ready with the Zephyr Presrv Cooler was a must," says Margaret Anderson, President at Circle A Builders. "We chose the panel ready option and installed a custom cabinet front so the beverage cooler would blend seamlessly with our design."

Presrv Panel Ready Wine & Beverage Coolers accommodate a custom 5/8-inch to 3/4-inch depth overlay panel for a fully flush, built-in design.

Madison Bettis of Mission Viejo, CA-based Streamline Construction designed the winning Presrv™ space and made the decision to utilize the Presrv™ Single Zone Beverage & Dual Zone Wine Coolers to create a functional, yet eye-catching, centerpiece in her home. "The home was very outdated and had an odd area off the kitchen leading to the backyard," said Bettis. "I wanted to update the space with an area the family would use and make the bar and Presrv™ coolers the focal piece since it is the first thing you see when entering the kitchen." All Presrv Wine & Beverage Coolers feature PreciseTemp™ temperature control, Active Cooling Technology, and 3-Color LED lighting in Cloud White, Deep Blue, and Amber.

"This contest is an opportunity to recognize the design community that continues to inspire us with their incredible work," says Zephyr Vice President of Marketing, Sarah Wahl. Zephyr Loves Designers is an ongoing contest on Instagram and Facebook, and each winner receives $2,500­­. To enter, upload a photo with a Zephyr range hood or Presrv™ wine or beverage cooler and tag @DiscoverZephyr or #ZephyrLovesDesigners. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

